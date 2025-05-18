Helmut Marko drops his verdict on Red Bull upgrades as Max Verstappen wins the F1 Imola GP

Helmut Marko believes the recent Red Bull upgrades made a clear impact at the 2025 Imola Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen securing a dominant win. Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, the Austrian expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress over the weekend.

While Friday’s practice sessions (May 16) didn’t immediately reflect strong pace, Verstappen qualified second and delivered a decisive performance on race day (May 18). His overtake on Oscar Piastri in the opening corners set the tone, allowing him to control the race from the front. Barring the intervention of a safety car, Verstappen had built a lead of nearly 18 seconds—an indicator Marko saw as proof of the RB21’s improvement.

Marko praised Verstappen’s execution and race management, noting that despite the reset from the safety car, the Dutchman still managed to finish over six seconds ahead. He also highlighted Yuki Tsunoda’s drive, commending the Japanese driver for fighting through the field to secure tenth place after starting from the back.

Commenting on the race result of Red Bull, Marko said:

“I think the updates that have been implemented have now had their full effect. We were actually the same or better than McLaren in terms of tyre wear. And Max did his laps. Then the safety car came at the end and there went the 18-second lead. We were a bit nervous, but then he pulled away impressively. Yuki also had a very good race and finished in the points. So all in all I am very satisfied.”

Christian Horner hails Red Bull result at team's 400th GP in Imola

Christian Horner felt that Max Verstappen’s victory was a fitting way to mark Red Bull Racing’s 400th Grand Prix weekend. Speaking to the onsite media at Imola, the team principal praised the Dutchman’s decisive move on Oscar Piastri at the start, calling it a crucial moment that set the tone for the race.

Horner noted that Red Bull managed tire degradation better than McLaren, which allowed Verstappen to steadily build a gap at the front. He also stressed that at no point did the team feel under pressure, as they were able to respond effectively to McLaren’s pace throughout the race and maintain control.

Speaking to the onsite media after the race, the Red Bull Racing CEO said (via Planet F1):

“It was win it or bin it and he’s just so good in that situation where he just sees a gap and it’s so decisive for him. But, thereafter, we just had the pace to pull out a gap. We had the margin on tyre deg that we could see we were in a bit better shape than the McLarens. He was able to respond. It never felt that we were under pressure from behind. Overall, a very positive 400th Grand Prix.”

Red Bull is currently third in the constructors’ championship with 131 points, having narrowed the gap to Mercedes in second place. McLaren continues to lead the standings with 279 points, 148 clear of Red Bull, while Mercedes sits 16 points ahead of the Milton Keynes outfit with 147.

Max Verstappen holds third place in the drivers' championship with 124 points, trailing Lando Norris by nine and Oscar Piastri by 22.

