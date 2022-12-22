Helmut Marko explains how Red Bull went from staring at a bleak future to winning 2 years in a row

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko explained how the team overcame a period of uncertainty after Honda announced its departure from the sport towards the end of the 2021 season. The Milton Keynes-based team dominated in 2022 with Max Verstappen taking the world drivers' championship win with four races to go.

The Austrian team's strained relationship with former engine supplier Renault meant that they couldn't go back to the French constructor at the end of 2021 when Honda announced their withdrawal from the sport.

To make matters worse for Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari wouldn't supply them with engines being their direct rivals. The Austrian team then started setting up its own engine plant, in hopes of safeguarding its future in the sport.

Red Bull's Helmut Marko spoke of his team's period of uncertainty:

"When Honda announced its withdrawal two years ago, we would have had nothing at all - Honda didn't even want to supply the existing engine. We were able to gradually transform that into the cooperation as we see it today. At the same time, to safeguard the future, we set up our own engine plant - which is state of the art with the latest test benches and measuring instruments. We have the same commitment from Honda in Sakura."

The Red Bull advisor added:

"When it came to deciding who would do what from 2026, some things got difficult, it was thought that Honda would only do the electrical part, but we couldn't come to an agreement. A decision [on future collaboration] will be made soon."

Red Bull expects Mercedes to be stronger than Ferrari in 2023

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes Mercedes will be a stronger opponent than Ferrari next season.

In an interview with the German publication Bild, Marko was asked about his projections for next year - which rival would be the biggest challenge for the Austrian team. Helmut Marko promptly claimed that Mercedes would provide a more significant challenge, given that the team was rectifying issues throughout their failing season.

The Austrian and German teams were locked in an intense title battle in 2021 but the Silver Arrows struggled with the 2022 regulations and hence were unable to challenge for the top spot this year. However, Mercedes drivers pushed the cars to rank higher than expected throughout their lackluster season, which resulted in podium and pole finishes.

According to Helmut Marko:

"Ferrari is strong, but Mercedes will be stronger as a whole. Especially with a driver like Lewis Hamilton. He's still a top pilot. Although Ferrari also has a very good driver in Leclerc, he still makes mistakes."

Red Bull's battle with Mercedes and Ferrari will be exciting to watch next season. It will be especially interesting to see whether the Austrian team's design philosophy holds up next year once the rest of the grid has a better understanding of the new regulations.

