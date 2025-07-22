Helmut Marko shares cryptic response to rumors of Sebastian Vettel returning to Red Bull

Helmut Marko has shared a cryptic response while addressing rumors of Sebastian Vettel potentially returning to Red Bull in a leadership role. The Austrian team has been rocked by a resource drain as quite a few key members have left.

Ad

To cap it all off, in a move initiated by the Red Bull board, the team boss for more than two decades, Christian Horner, was fired with immediate effect. During all of this, the future of Red Bull remains uncertain, as even though Horner has been replaced with Laurent Mekies, the move appears to be an unplanned, haphazard one.

There have been reports for a while now that Sebastian Vettel is one name that has often been looked at as Helmut Marko's successor at Red Bull. Marko is someone who tends to work independently of the racing team and is an employee of the corporate unit.

Ad

Trending

Hence, any call on his future would be taken through the board. At the same time, the shuffle within the Milton Keynes squad means that there are many who have suggested the German's name for the role of a team principal, something that was managed by Christian Horner in the past.

Helmut Marko was questioned about the same, and even though in the past he has often anointed Sebastian Vettel as his possible successor, he opted to give a cryptic answer. He told OE24,

Ad

"That's not an issue and won't be an issue."

Helmut Marko still thinks Red Bull can challenge for the title with Max Verstappen

Unlike a lot of the members of the Austrian team and Max Verstappen himself, Marko has shown optimism when it comes to the possibility of the Dutch driver still being in contention for the title. The gap to championship leader Oscar Piastri is now in the high 60s, which is more than two race wins. When questioned why he thinks that a title battle for the Dutch driver is still on, the Austrian said,

Ad

"There are still 332 points up for grabs, which is a decent package. We hope the updates we're bringing to Spa and Budapest will have an impact."

Helmut Marko was, however, slightly worried about the sprint format, as Red Bull needs a perfect practice session to nail the setup. He said,

"On the one hand, there are more points up for grabs, but on the other hand, two practice sessions are canceled. We can't afford a disaster Friday practice and then get the car into the right tire window. Everything has to be right right from the start."

The F1 Belgian GP will be the first race weekend for Red Bull without Christian Horner at the helm, and it would be interesting to see how the team reacts to the new reality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More