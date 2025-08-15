"Helmut Marko at the top of Red Bull oh lord": Fans react to Austrian team's complete structural reshuffle

It was officially announced on Thursday that Helmut Marko has retained his role within the Red Bull Racing F1 setup. Fans have reacted to this news, with many showing concern at Marko's growing influence within the Austrian team.Red Bull has officially removed Christian Horner from all management positions within the F1 setup and the technology division. According to F1 journalist Thomas Maher, Marko will remain in charge of the F1 team, now alongside Stefan Salzer. He will also help run the powertrains division, alongside Alistair Rew.Horner was the head of all these divisions, alongside the team principal and CEO of RBR. While Laurent Mekies has now taken over as the team boss and CEO, he has not been given other roles, as the influence of the Austrian owners grows on the F1 outfit.Fans on X have reacted to this news, with many expressing concerns about Marko taking over many divisions within the team.&quot;marko at the top of red bull oh lord,&quot; wrote one fan, as they shared an image to express their feelings.&quot;Helmut now actual #1 and no Horner to oppose his a** it's never been more over,&quot; said another user.Walidddou @wali3douLINKHelmut now actual #1 and no Horner to oppose his ass it's never been more over&quot;they got rid of everyone and kept HELMUT as if he's not part of the problem #yeahok,&quot; said another fan.ফারিনা // Farina @namedafterflourLINKthey got rid of everyone and kept HELMUT as if he's not part of the problem #yeahokHere are some more reactions:&quot;Not a good result, but no doubt something that will make Max’s team happy,&quot; claimed one user.Martian 🌌 Marimba | 孟小勇 🇲🇽 @MarsAres_2301LINKNot a good result, but no doubt something that will make Max’s team happy&quot;So with Marko seemingly supreme leader now I really can’t see Max going anywhere any time soon unless they have a catastrophic 2026,&quot; said another fan.SirBeepBoop🇬🇧 @SirBeepBoop12LINKSo with Marko seemingly supreme leader now I really can’t see Max going anywhere any time soon unless they have a catastrophic 2026&quot;Helmut won But at what cost?&quot; questioned another user.The Casual Fan @effonecasualfanLINKHelmut wonBut at what cost?The management reshuffle at Red Bull Racing has now empowered Helmut Marko even more than before. It remains to be seen how long the Austrian will stay with the team, as he has recently claimed that he might leave his role sooner rather than later.But things at the top have changed now, and it remains to be seen how long Marko sticks around.Christian Horner may still remain a Red Bull employeeChristian Horner at the British Grand Prix - Source: GettyChristian Horner had announced in his exit speech that he remains a non-operational Red Bull employee, even after he was sacked from his role as the team principal and CEO following the British GP in July. With him now removed as the head of RBR and the team's technology division, he might still remain an employee of the Austrian company.PlanetF1's Thomas Maher has reported that Horner being relieved of all his duties at Red Bull did not automatically mean that he was no longer an employee at the team. The Briton might still be part of the top-three highest-paid employees at the team, and his salary might be exempt from the F1 financial cap as a result.British journalist Joe Saward had also reported earlier that Horner will not leave the team until the two parties sort out an exit deal. This is complicated as the 51-year-old still has five years remaining on an expensive contract, and a payout will cost the team millions, according to Saward.It remains unclear whether or not Horner is still employed by Red Bull. Another possibility could see Horner end his contract without a payout, in case he is approached by another team, as reports of him being contacted by Cadillac F1 have emerged in recent days.