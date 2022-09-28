Here's how Charles Leclerc can be a 'different driver' like Max Verstappen, according to ex-British Touring Car champ 

Charles Leclerc could end up becoming a different driver just like Max Verstappen is when or if he wins a title. That is the view of former British Touring Car champion Rickard Rydell. After the recent comments by Jean Todt where he stated that Charles Leclerc was still missing something. The panelists on the F1 Nation podcast discussed what it could be that the Monegasque driver is missing.

Damon Hill compared Charles Leclerc to Max Verstappen and how the Red Bull driver always has a sense of calm around him. Hill compared that to Charles Leclerc and said that the Ferrari driver was probably too anxious. Hill said,

"It is that sense of calm and comfort that Max has. I remember the first time we interviewed him. He was just a 17-yr old guy. He just knew how to handle himself. He just had so much confidence. It was utterly unbelievable for a 17-yr old. Charles is a very charming, intelligent kid but he's anxious. He's got an anxiety there."

Natalie Pinkham added that while there was a lot of self-criticism from Leclerc, you never saw anything like that from Verstappen. She said,

"There's a lot of self- chastisement there from Charles. I've never heard Max beating himself up when he makes a mistake."

The same question was then pitched to Rickard Rydell, who felt that the excuses put forth by a driver were just a defense mechanism they had in place. He also revealed that Charles Leclerc would mature and become better once he wins a title. Rydell said,

"You always try to find an excuse over why you don't deliver or why you don't always do as well as you should. That's just a way of seeing yourself do better next time but you're right he's really tough on himself. There's so much expectations on him. Perhaps he does do the same thing like Max Verstappen when or if he wins. Perhaps he will be a different driver."

He further added that,

"I think he's just really really keen on showing and delivering on his potential. We all know he's a really talented driver but they haven't got even together at Ferrari yet. I think this is not the year for them but maybe give them a little bit more time and they will be there. So, I think that they will become better and better."

Charles Leclerc is great but lacks something

Jean Todt recently stated in an interview that he felt Leclerc lacked something and hoped he could find it soon. The former Ferrari boss said,

"Charles is already a great champion. He still lacks something, I hope he has it soon.”

Todt also spoke about Ferrari's failed campaign this season and said,

“Ferrari at one point had the best car in the championship. Then they missed certain opportunities – I’m thinking of strategy, a Safety Car that came in at the wrong time, reliability problems. Different episodes had a cost. We have to reflect on this to avoid them happening again. Never leave anything to chance. And if you manage to leave nothing taken for granted, all the ingredients are there to be champions.”

Charles Leclerc currently finds himself P2 in the championship, with the title now almost out of his hands. The driver will be hoping for a strong showing in Singapore.

