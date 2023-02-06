Here's why F1 CEO was a no-show at Red Bull's 2023 car launch event

There was a lot of confusion during the recent Red Bull livery launch in New York as F1 CEO Stefano Domemicali skipped the event despite being present in the building.

The Italian had flown to the United States for the RB19 livery launch and even broke the news of Red Bull's new partnership with American auto giant Ford. However, when he was asked to come out on stage by hosts Marty Smith and Giselle Zarur, he decided against making an appearance.

F1News.live @f1newslive_ Stefano Domenicali:



"Today's news that Ford will arrive in Formula 1 from 2026, it's great for the sport and we're thrilled to see them join the other automotive partners."



"Ford is a global brand with an incredible automotive and racing heritage." Stefano Domenicali:"Today's news that Ford will arrive in Formula 1 from 2026, it's great for the sport and we're thrilled to see them join the other automotive partners.""Ford is a global brand with an incredible automotive and racing heritage." https://t.co/6nQXrTSJ1W

According to ESPN, the former Ferrari team principal decided to skip the event as he did not want to associate himself with any team. It was also reported that Domenicalli wanted the launch to be about the new partnership between Red Bull and Ford and did not want to overshadow it.

"The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport" - F1 CEO

Stefano Domenicali lauded Ford's "incredible heritage in racing" as he welcomed the American company's return to F1. He said that the sport's commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030 and introduce sustainable fuels by 2026 was a big reason behind Ford's return.

In a statement, Domenicali said:

"The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1. Ford is a global brand with an incredible heritage in racing and the automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world."

F1 Media @F1Media



Statement from Ford is returning to Formula 1 from 2026!Statement from @F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali: Ford is returning to Formula 1 from 2026! Statement from @F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali: https://t.co/ug2i8eC78V

"Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1. We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing round F1's iconic circuits from 2026."

FIA President Muhammed Ben Sulayem also highlighted Ford's "celebrated motorsport history" as he welcomed the "excellent news" of their return.

"There are few manufacturers who have such a celebrated motorsport history as Ford, so to see them coming back to the FIA Formula 1 world championship is excellent news,"

Ford is the third most successful engine manufacturer in the sport's history, behind only Mercedes and Ferrari. The company has 174 race wins, 10 constructors' titles and 13 drivers' championships.

Ford will supply engines to Red Bull and its sister team Alpha Tauri from 2026 and will also lend their expertise from a technical standpoint.

Poll : 0 votes