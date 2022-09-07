"There is always a limit"- Here's why F1 chief doesn't want more teams on the grid

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes the sport might get too crowded if more teams are added. While there is no rule on the maximum number of chassis manufacturers that can join the sport, there is a maximum limit of 26 cars that can start a race.

Domenicali thinks the sport might become too crowded if more teams were to join, hindering its success in the long run. On the flip side, many deserving F1 aspirants may not get a shot to drive in the sport given its current status.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, the Italian boss said:

“You need to see all the things that are around the table because having more drivers you know, at the end of the day, there is always a limit to which you can go adding one or two you may open up some driving seat that has to has to be built from the fundamentals.”

He added:

“That’s part of the game, but we need to also have the right dimension [in regards to] what is the success of the sport? I think in that respect, there is the evaluation of the sustainability of the team [also] the evaluation of not being too crowded. So I would say that is not really in terms of priority and need for the business of Formula 1 today.”

Teams looking to join the grid need to pay a buy-in fee of $200 million but are still not guaranteed that all-elusive grid spot. The Andretti team is trying their best to make it into the exclusive sport, but the status of their appeal is currently unknown.

Former F1 champion to return to Monza this weekend

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is set to test drive last year's Alpine F1 car at the historic Monza circuit. The Canadian driver last drove a modern Formula One car back in 2006, when he competed with BMW Sauber in his final season.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of his title win, the driver will be allowed to drive the Alpine A521 at the Italian GP this weekend. Villeneuve's association with members of Alpine goes a long way back, with the world champion having worked with both Fernando Alonso and Otmar Szafnauer at various points in his career.

Speaking to Motorsport, the Canadian remarked:

“It happened through the link with Canal+, French team and French TV, and I won 25 years ago with Renault. So it’s an outing because of that. But it’s last year’s car in Monza and you cannot detune them, so it will be proper laps. This is super, super exciting.”

Alpine are enjoying a good streak in the sport at the moment, with Fernando Alonso having finished on points in 10 consecutive races. Their chances at Monza's iconic circuit are considerable, given that their stellar straight-line speed is likely to be matched by other teams on the grid.

