Here's how Ferrari can compensate for its strategic mistakes, according to team boss

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari's team principal, has brought in a different perspective for the upcoming season (related to the team's strategies). After the team had disappointing results due to strategic errors, Binotto feels that having a car that is fast enough will compensate for the errors.

He also said that reliability remains a priority since that was another reason why the team lost an immense amount of points in multiple races. When talking about the pace of the car, he also stated that the team suffered during the races as their qualifying pace was fine, but it was hard to battle during the races. He told as.com:

"First, reliability will be the priority, because to win, you need to be reliable, and we haven't been this year. After that, the pace of the car. We have been very competitive in qualifying, but our race pace was not enough to win."

"If you have a fast car and reliable car, you can make mistakes with strategy and pitstops but then still compensate with the car."

Ferrari were excellent during the first three rounds of the season with Charles Leclerc being in absolute dominance. However, the races later had a lot in store for him. The engine suffered a lot with reliability and thus the race in Azerbaijan and Spain saw a disastrous loss of points for the Monegasque. Added, both Prancing Horses retired in Baku.

Ferrari denies change in personnel after social media floods with rumours

Ferrari have been battling for a championship win for more than a decade now. With the F1-75 this year, many expected them to finally clinch the title. However, strategic errors (like the one in Monaco) have become a big reason for the team losing out on points.

The entire blame was put on Mattia Binotto and many fans on social media suggested removing him from the position of team principal. Recently, there have been rumors that he will be replaced by Frédéric Vasseur in the upcoming season. Vasseur is the team principal of Alfa Romeo. However, Scuderia denied these through a social media post.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari Scuderia Ferrari Statement:



In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto's position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation. Scuderia Ferrari Statement:In relation to speculation in certain media regarding Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto's position, Ferrari states that these rumours are totally without foundation.

Ferrari are looking forward to the upcoming season and they expect to be better with a few things that cost them the championship this year. Binotto talked about the reliability, strategy, and race pace of the car as the most crucial areas to work on.

