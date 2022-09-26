Here's why it's no longer 'possible' for Ferrari to win in 2022 F1 season, according to former team principal

Former Ferrari and FIA boss Jean Todt confessed that it would be impossible for the team to win this season. He reflected on the Scuderia's growth but admitted that improvements need to be underway.

Todt joined the Prancing Horse in 1993 and was a part of the team until 2007. The Frenchman even became Ferrari's CEO. He, however, stepped down later on to become the FIA president and assumed the role for 12 years (till 2021).

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari 🎙️| Jean Todt:



“Ferrari was the best chapter of my career. It was difficult, but also beautiful.”



“My regrets? I have five regrets. These are the five championships that we should have won, but did not win.” 🎙️| Jean Todt:“Ferrari was the best chapter of my career. It was difficult, but also beautiful.”“My regrets? I have five regrets. These are the five championships that we should have won, but did not win.” https://t.co/Ltcs0iE3xJ

Todt is undoubtedly the perfect person to give an analysis of his former team. He gave a realistic overview of the current situation at the Scuderia and admitted:

“I think everyone… well, almost everyone, we would like to see Ferrari win championships, not just a few races. We can hope so for next year, because this year I don’t think it’s possible anymore.”

The former manager was both praiseworthy and logical while explaining things, further saying:

“But to win, you need excellence at all levels. That’s hard to achieve, and even harder to maintain. It starts with excellence in the detail. From whoever answers the phone in the company. If a company doesn’t answer the phone after ten rings, it’s not a good company.”

Ferrari had a blunderous season this year. Despite producing a championship-worthy car, the Scuderia wasted all opportunities to win. They were also plagued with several DNFs, driver errors, and strategic mistakes time and again.

Consequently, the team has undoubtedly lost the title to Red Bull and Max Verstappen this year. If anything, they currently stand threatened by Mercedes for P2 in the constructors' championship.

Ferrari boss points out the main reason why team lost out on 2022 title

Mattia Binotto confessed that the team missed a vital piece in their titular stint this year. The Scuderia boss has faced heavy criticism after the team's title challenge started fading mid-season.

Binotto claims to have realized that too many mistakes have been made. While he believes the team needs time to grow, the Italian is aware that many changes are needed. In a recent interview, he pointed out one of the most important virtues missing from the team, saying:

“That winning mentality that was there in the [Michael] Schumacher era and which pushed you to do better after every victory. It was also my first win, and when I heard the anthem, I realised what it means to be Ferrari, but then we started winning championships in 1999 and 2000.”

The Maranello camp's golden era with star driver Michael Schumacher was a historic run for the team. While they won post-Schumacher too, 2007 was the last of it all. With Charles Leclerc's promising talent, however, the Tifosi will be hoping for a better season next year. Ferrari, though, will be expected to learn from past mistakes.

