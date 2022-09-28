Here's why Max Verstappen 'reminds' F1 director of Michael Schumacher 

F1 managing director Ross Brawn claims that Max Verstappen's epic P14 to P1 charge at Spa reminded him of the great Michael Schumacher. Brawn compared the two drivers, claiming that when drivers of their caliber are given the best cars, they drive as if they were on 'another planet'.

Though Verstappen has almost clinched his second title in the sport, he is still half a dozen championships behind Michael Schumacher, who managed to win a total of seven titles in his long and illustrious career. The young Dutchman's dominance at Spa, however, reminded Ross Brawn of Schumacher's epic talent, claiming the two have a similar 'magic'. The 24-year-old dominated the race in Belgium, easily winning the race despite having started in P14.

Speaking exclusively to F1 Insider, Ross Brawn said of Max Verstappen:

“His dominance at Spa reminded me of Michael Schumacher at his best. When you have a perfect car and drivers like Michael or Max in the cockpit, they drive like they are on another planet. Then you as a spectator feel this certain magic. You can’t forget that there’s always another driver with the same car who can’t make that difference.”

He concluded:

“Sure, we want hard fights led by many pilots. But at the same time, don’t we want to see the magicians that stand out from the rest?”

Former Ferrari team principal compared Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher

Former Scuderia boss Jean Todt compared Max Verstappen to Schumacher, claiming that both drivers are very determined and aggressive. Schumacher went on to win five world titles under Todt, while Verstappen has currently almost secured his second in the sport.

The former Ferrari boss told the media:

“Max, like Michael, is very determined, very aggressive. Michael off the track is a wonderful person. I don’t know about Max, I can’t say. Now, I see him all focused on racing, and rightly so. Then, of course, both had great cars at their disposal.”

Verstappen could clinch his second title at the 2022 F1 Singapore GP this weekend if he manages to outscore championship rival Charles Leclerc by 22-points or more. The Dutchman is on a five-race winning streak and currently has the chance to beat Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's record for the most number of race wins in a season.

With the tight and narrow track in Singapore likely to suit Ferrari's challenger more than Red Bull's, Max Verstappen has a task at hand if he wants to win the title this weekend.

