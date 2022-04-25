"Hey, everyone's done it at some point" – 2022 F1 Imola GP podium sitters Sergio Perez and Lando Norris discuss penalizing drivers who cause red flags

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Lando Norris recently discussed whether it was suitable to punish drivers who benefit from causing red flags. This especially applies in qualifying when drivers are often accused of intentionally crashing to ensure higher grid positions.

Speaking in a post-race interview at Imola, Perez expressed frustration at the record number of red flags that were brought out during qualifying on Friday.

The Red Bull driver felt that the drivers who caused incidents often ended up benefitting from them and pointed at his fellow podium sitter Lando Norris. He said:

“It was pretty intense with all the red flags, and I feel like we should review the rules because if a driver makes a mistake and causes a red flag he should be penalised somehow, so when we go to other tracks like Monaco or places like that, it can actually be an advantage.

“You can have a mistake and still be on pole so it will be nice to review. I know Lando did a mistake, I was one of the drivers that did it. Just going forward, I think it would be good to make sure that if you make a mistake you pay for it.”

Lando Norris unsure if penalizing F1 drivers for red flags is the “right idea”

Lando Norris defended his mistake during the final part of qualifying while addressing Sergio Perez’s concerns. He was unsure whether it was a good idea to have a penalty system in place to deter drivers from causing incidents, especially during qualifying.

Norris said:

“Hey, everyone's done it at some point. I'm sure Max has.

“I don't know what you want me to say. Of course, after this weekend I would say no but yeah, you wish there was until it happens to you and then you wish there wasn't so it's kind of simple.”

Norris’s initial Q3 run put in P3 just behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, while Perez was at the lower rungs of the top ten.

On the final runs of Q3, when most drivers, including Charles Leclerc, seemed to be improving, Norris spun out at Acque Minerali and clattered the barriers.

The subsequent red flag brought out to clear his car ended qualifying prematurely while securing Norris’ P3 spot and Verstappen’s pole position.

Additionally, Norris’ McLaren seemed to be mostly intact, while Perez failed to qualify within the top five.

