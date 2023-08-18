Hilarious "George Russell is the type of guy" meme makes an appearance on F1's Grill the Grid episode

F1 recently released the latest episode of Grill The Grid, which features a hilarious George Russell-related meme.

In this episode, drivers were provided with a random quote from Twitter, other drivers, or team principals about drivers from the grid and they had to guess who it was referring to. The quote related to George Russell was:

"----- is the type of guy to slap his thighs and say 'right' before getting up to leave your house."

It took them a few seconds, but most drivers were able to guess that the quote referred to Mercedes' George Russell. There are several iterations of the same meme.

Charles Leclerc added that he had seen something similar on Twitter. While most of the drivers were able to guess the Briton correctly, others including Max Verstappen, his teammate Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll and Guanyu Zhou couldn't name him.

Mercedes team principal unaware of the reason for the gap between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Both Mercedes drivers have been trying to perform at their best since the 2022 season, but the team hasn't been able to provide them with a car capable of competing at the front of the grid. While the team dominated the previous seasons, the new regulations have opened up space for others.

George Russell performed relatively well during his debut season with the team in 2022, outperforming Lewis Hamilton, one of the very few drivers to do so as his teammates. However, there is a definite gap forming between the two drivers this season, with Hamilton in fourth and Russell sixth in the standings. Team principal Toto Wolff mentioned that he is not sure about the reason for the same. He said (via PlanetF1):

"I don’t know. These cars are on the knife’s edge. You can quickly fall off it and lose the confidence. On the other side, if you’re within that corridor of sweet spot…"

The team has been working on updates since the first race weekend and has considerably improved its performance in recent races. The Silver Arrows will be hoping to continue the progress once the second half of the 2023 season commences.