"It’s usually me being asked to be fair"- Mercedes' George Russell jokes about his height as 'the kind of guy' trend goes viral on Twitter

George Russell's "the kind of guy" trend has gone viral on Twitter and the Mercedes driver dove into the trend and had fun with it as well. In the trend, many F1 fans tweeted with the prefix "George Russell is the type of guy" and then finished it with witty final sentences. One of these tweets read:
"George Russell is the type of guy who’s says “how’s the weather up there” when he sees someone taller than him"
The Briton jokingly replied that he's usually on the receiving end of such a comment.
"It’s usually me being asked to be fair."
Here are some of the more interesting tweets from the viral trend.
"george russell the type of guy to slap his thighs and say “right” before getting up to leave your house"
"george is the sort of person to look at all the "george russell is the sort of person to" tweets and confirm that he does actually do all that stuff"
"russell the type of guy to say "i wont get to far without these" when he comes back to grab the car keys he forgot"
"Russell is the type of guy to say “I’m just going to squeeze right by you” when trying to get through a crowd"
"russell is the type of guy to ask the waiter “what’s the damage” before they hand him the check"
"How am I the kind of guy who has only just discovered this trend"
George Russell feels that his Williams stint was a year too long
Russell was questioned on the Beyond the Grid podcast about whether his stint at Williams was a year too long. The Mercedes driver did indeed admit that it was, but it was more or less down to the watertight contract than anything else.
"In hindsight, three years driving on my own at the back of the grid was too long. But, unfortunately, Claire [Williams] did quite a good job at the contract negotiations, and there was sort of no way out."
"But when I look at this with the benefit of hindsight, I think joining Mercedes last year or even in 2020 would've been incredibly tough, because going up against Lewis when that car has been evolved to suit his style of driving over so many years, that was his baby as such. Whereas now it's a fresh sheet of paper for everybody. Everybody is starting from scratch, and this was probably the right time.”
The driver has had a strong start to his debut season with the team and has already made a strong impact on the German squad.