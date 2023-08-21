"Hindsight is foresight to a gobshite": Ferrari backed to make incremental gains to the front by former F1 driver

Former F1 driver David Kennedy believes Ferrari will soon bounce back to the top as they keep making incremental gains. He also believes that the people working on the team, its general brand power, and finances will help them immensely.

The Italian team has faced several issues in the 2023 F1 season. On top of that, the field is getting much tighter, with midfield teams like Aston Martin and McLaren moving up the ranks, making the fight between top teams much harder.

In between all of this, there have been several rumors about Charles Leclerc moving to a different team as well. Nonetheless, Kennedy believes that the Prancing Horse will once again gallop towards the top of the F1 grid.

In an exclusive interview with Planet F1, Kennedy stated:

“There’s a great phrase, ‘Hindsight is foresight to a gobshite’. It is exceptionally difficult to tell what the future is. You can get the best people and get them in a solid working environment, and good things will come from that. They’ve got the brand, they’ve got the pedigree the team management, the finance, the drivers, and there’s no reason why they should not be at the sharp end.”

Lastly, the former F1 driver bet on the Italian team to make incremental changes and claw their way back to the front.

“I would be amazed if they’re not able to incrementally move that to the front. It’s not a silver bullet. It’s all those incremental pieces in there. If I was a betting man, I’d have my money on Ferrari," Kennedy added.

Former Ferrari chairman on how the team's founder would not have accepted only podium finishes

Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo recently criticized the team for being satisfied after finishing third in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP. Talking to Quotidiano, Montezemolo stated how the founder of the Italian team, Enzo Ferrari, would not have liked it and would have pushed the team to aim for nothing less than race wins.

There are several current and former seniors of the team that are not happy to see the prestigious F1 team struggling to even stay near the top, let alone be at the top.

“You know what I’m sorry about? Celebrating a third place, like Spa. This is not like Ferrari and the old man would not have accepted it. Never. Ferrari taught me a lot. For example, never to be satisfied. After a win, he immediately thought about the next race," Montezemolo said.

The Scarlet team has not won any races since July 2022 and currently stands fourth in the constructors' championship in 2023.