"His age is getting to him"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's poor P9 finish at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton started the 2022 F1 Singapore GP third but crossed the checkered flag in ninth position after a poor performance. The seven-time world champion had a race to forget under the lights of Marina Bay. He had a weak start and was pushed wide by Carlos Sainz in the first few laps.

Hamilton stuck close to the Spaniard's Ferrari until he slid out and nosed into a barrier shortly after the halfway distance. After a pitstop where he changed his front wing and switched to slick tires, Hamilton attempted to mount a challenge but the pace on his Mercedes was missing. The Briton was passed by Max Verstappen in the final few laps of the race and finished ninth.

Fans were appalled by the poor performance of the legendary driver, calling it the worst race of the season for the Brackley-based team. They also suggested that age was getting to the driver. Some of the tweets are:

"Too many mistakes for Hamilton. I think his age is getting to him."

"He was terrible today"

"This is our worst race of the season when it should have been our best. Great job team"

"A race to forget. We'll come back stronger next week"

"Russell way better than finished Lamilton"

"Where waa your supposed pace in 'high downforce track'? Loliston couldn't overtake an Aston"

"Please end the misery and create a good car for 2023 season. There will be 24 races and 6 sprints…we need an amazing car!"

Can’t wait for this season to be over

"lewis deserves better"

Fans also pointed out how Mercedes had let down both its drivers in the race. Hamilton had asked for slick tires to be fitted before the race, but Mercedes switched it to intermediates at the last second and the British driver was left complaining about a lack of grip.

Lewis Hamilton believes he would have had a better race had he not been stuck behind Carlos Sainz

Lewis Hamilton was stuck behind Carlos Sainz for most of the race after the Spaniard passed the Mercedes driver at turn 2 on the first lap. Sainz had a drastic loss of pace but Hamilton, trying as he might, was unable to get past the Ferrari. Speaking in a post-race interview, Hamilton said:

"Yeah, that kind of difficult start, and then obviously getting stuck behind Carlos. I don't know why he was so slow. But obviously not quick enough to get past him in these conditions, and then just sitting behind him."

Lewis Hamilton also explained that he had the pace to keep up with the leaders but was stuck behind the Ferrari. The Briton said:

"But I think I could do similar times to the guys ahead, but because I was stuck behind him, I couldn't. I think if I was third I would have would have kept with the guys up ahead."

Lewis Hamilton will look to get over this dismal performance and focus on Japan next week.

