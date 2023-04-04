“His parents did nothing wrong…” - Haas F1 boss ‘would not have dared’ to treat Mick Schumacher unfairly in Michael Schumacher’s presence

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Haas boss Guenther Steiner would’ve treated Mick Schumacher differently if his father, Michael, had been by his side.

Mick made his Formula 1 debut with Haas in 2021 after entering the series as the reigning Formula 2 champion. He spent two seasons with the American outfit before being dropped in favor of Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.

The young German is currently with Mercedes, where he has taken on the role of the team's reserve driver. He aims to spend a season on the sidelines before returning to the grid in 2024.

Since Mick's departure from Haas, there have been suggestions that Steiner would’ve treated him differently if his father and seven-time world champion Michael was present around the F1 paddock. Michael has been out of the public eye since December 2013, when a horrific skiing accident left him with severe injuries.

When asked for his thoughts on Haas' treatment of Mick Schumacher, Mercedes boss Wolff said (via formula1news):

“We’re trying to get an old car ready for him [Mick Schumacher] as soon as possible. All I can say is that his parents did nothing wrong in bringing him up. And I agree that if Michael had been with his son during those two years at Haas, [Gunther] Steiner would not have dared to deal with Mick the way he did.”

Michael Schumacher’s brother calls out Haas boss for his treatment of Mick Schumacher

Former F1 driver and pundit Ralf Schumacher has stated that his nephew, Michael Schumacher's son Mick, would have been treated better by Haas team principal Guenther Steiner had the seven-time world champion been around him on the grid.

Speaking to F1-Insider, Ralf said:

"I think that as a seasoned man, you don't treat a young person like that. Everyone has to and can withstand pressure in Formula 1. But that was just too much. And I also believe – and this bothers me the most – that if my brother had been there, Steiner would often have behaved differently."

He added:

"I just think Michael's presence would have been enough. But again, everyone does it the way they want. But Mick is, of course, family, and you have to understand me: when you treat my family like that, I don't like it, as Ralf Schumacher."

