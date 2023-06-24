“His rear end is insane”: Valtteri Bottas breaks the internet yet again as F1 fans react to his NSFW picture

F1 fans were left stunned after Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas decided to celebrate the arrival of midsummer by posting an NSFW picture on his social media.

The Finnish driver since leaving Mercedes has become much more relaxed and has been expressing his lighter side more often with the fans. He has grown a mullet and mustache and changed his looked and embraced the culture of every country he has been to.

Showing his lighter side, Valtteri Bottas has not been afraid of showing his naked images as well on the social media platform as evidenced by his latest post. While sharing a b*** naked image of his backside, he said:

"Happy Midsummer."

F1 fans took to social media to share their reactions, with one fan even claiming that his backside was applause-worthy, saying:

“His rear end is insane”

Here are some more reactions:

Seany Hardy @SeanyHardy @F1 @ValtteriBottas My mum used to call him Valtteri Buttocks… and she never even saw this picture… supposed if you’ve got it, flaunt it but he has surely sent the internet into meltdown. @F1 @ValtteriBottas My mum used to call him Valtteri Buttocks… and she never even saw this picture… supposed if you’ve got it, flaunt it but he has surely sent the internet into meltdown.

Valtteri Bottas analyzes his Canadian GP performance

Valtteri Bottas was finally able to bring a sole point for the team after some dull performances thus far in the season as he finished P10 in Montreal last weekend.

Speaking to F1.com, Valtteri Bottas said:

“I am pleased with our race today: I made up four positions during the race, and it’s always a good day when that happens, especially when you get a top ten finish, which had been our main goal all weekend long."

"It could have been P9, but my tires began to wear out towards the end of the race, and Lance [Stroll] got me on the finish line. Still, I think it is safe to say we executed a solid race today, and a good strategy as well; since Monaco, we have been making decent progress, and it’s proof of all the hard work put in by the team back home in Hinwil."

The Finnish driver added:

"Even though we are bringing home only one point today, it’s a reward and a motivation boost to keep hunting for more. Now, it will be important to keep working in this direction and focus on improving our Saturday performance. There are still some steps forward to make, and I am confident we can achieve this all together.”

It has been tough going for Valtteri Bottas and Alfa Romeo thus far but they would hope that with some upgrades they can pull away from the back markers and make their stake in the fight for P6 with the likes of McLaren.

Poll : 0 votes