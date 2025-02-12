"HOLY MOTHER": Fans react as Carlos Sainz turns head in all black biking ensemble

Carlos Sainz was spotted shooting a commercial on a bike. Styled in an all-black outfit, the Spaniard posed with the sports bike, and fans couldn't keep calm in the comment section.

Sainz, the highly rated F1 driver, would be off for a fresh start at Williams Racing in 2025. After getting replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, the Spanish driver had trouble securing a seat with a top team.

Williams Racing had reached out to him with a promising offer under the leadership of team principal, James Vowles. He ended up signing a multi-year contract, which will begin in 2025.

Ahead of his debut year with Williams, Sainz reportedly shot a commercial for the brand, L'Oreal. He was dressed in a black jacket with black shoes and a sports bike.

As the picture of the shoot got leaked on social media, fans dropped amusing comments below the post.

"HOLY MOTHER, WHAT THE F**K," a fan said.

"Damn, this man really should dress like this more often," another fan recommended.

"Carlos “I'm not a model” Sainz 😮‍💨🔥," said a user.

A fan also compared his looks to the Hollywood movie 'Mission Impossible.'

"HE IS SOOOO MAJESTICCC??!!!," a fan complimented Sainz.

"My man is God's gift to me and this generation 🤌🏽," a user also said.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz has begun working closely with his new team, Williams. He featured in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in December 2024. Moreover, the Spanish driver took a tour of the Grove-based factory and completed his TPC tests.

He will likely represent Williams at the F175 event in London before heading to Bahrain for the pre-season testing scheduled from February 26-28.

At Ferrari, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will take his place to team up with Charles Leclerc.

Williams' team principal satisfied with Carlos Sainz's early transition

Carlos Sainz (Image Source: Getty)

Transitioning to a new team is never easy for an F1 driver but Carlos Sainz is already making a difference at Williams Racing. Team principal James Vowles said that Sainz's early inputs have helped the team in improving the design of the 2025 season car.

Talking to Racingnews365, Volwes said:

"First of all, the utmost professionalism came into the team straight away; everything from the outset was clear, concise feedback and direction, so it wasn't just all over the place. He was very focused on using data to try decision-making. He made a few changes over the day, and the lap times spoke for themselves."

He added:

"The feedback has already been incorporated into this year's car, which normally you can't do, with a few items that have helped us."

Carlos Sainz's transition to Williams has begun on a good note. However, it remains to be seen if he will manage to make a difference on the track.

