Honda expresses desire for Max Verstappen reunion amid Aston Martin mega contract rumors

Since rejoining the F1 grid as an engine manufacturer in 2015, Honda has amassed most of its success with Max Verstappen in Red Bull. With the Japanese manufacturer parting ways from the Austrian giant at the end of 2025, Honda Racing President Koji Watanabe revealed his desire to continue his successful partnership with the Dutchman, possibly opening doorways to Aston Martin for Verstappen.

Red Bull took over Honda engines for the senior team in 2019 and struck gold a few races into the year. This inspired confidence within the Austrian squad, who decided to expand its partnership with the Japanese engine manufacturer.

However, Honda decided to end its reign in F1 during the 2020 season, leaving Red Bull to scour around for an engine maker. While the Milton Keynes-based squad eventually partnered with Ford and convinced Honda to stay in F1 for a few more years, the clock was ticking before the partnership ended.

Moreover, this is the final year that Max Verstappen will drive a Honda-powered Red Bull F1 car. The four-time champion has won all of its world titles with Japanese engines. But Honda will be moving homes to Aston Martin from next year, ending a spell with the Austrian manufacturer.

Looking over their legacy together, Watanabe shared his thoughts on how he would one day want to reunite with the 27-year-old. This could end up in a multi-faceted discussion at Silverstone as Honda could back Verstappen's entry at Aston Martin, amid all the rumors (via PlanetF1):

"But I must honestly say that I hope that one day an opportunity will present itself again for Honda to work with Max Verstappen. I sincerely hope so. I have spoken to him many times and he has always been positive about our attitude and mentality."

"Max is also very communicative towards the Honda engineers. He talks to them clearly and that makes the engineers become fans of him and very dedicated. People often see the sportsman, but also for the person Max I have deep respect."

Max Verstappen talks about his final ride with Honda

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

Honda has powered Max Verstappen's 59 victories so far, and this tally could grow by the end of the season. With such a successful venture coming to an end soon, the Dutchman went candid at the Japanese Grand Prix on his relationship with Honda.

The 27-year-old admitted that he will bid adieu to the Japanese manufacturer. But he hinted at a possibility of joining hands with Honda in the future if the cards aligned, and said (via ESPN):

"It's been a ride that I enjoyed a lot... You know what can be done. So it's like a goodbye for now, but that's it. I'm still quite young and you never know what happens in the future."

On the other hand, Verstappen is third in the championship standings. The papaya duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris heads the table as the reigning champion struggles with Red Bull.

