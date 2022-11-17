"Honestly the best thing to happen to Mick" - F1 Twitterverse reacts to Mick Schumacher leaving Haas

Mick Schumacher and Haas just announced that they will be parting ways after the season ends, making the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix his last race with the team. This comes after long speculation of his contract not being renewed in 2023 due to the disappointing performances he has had with the team in the past two seasons. While many have been shocked, others see it as something that was coming to him already.

Mick Schumacher became a part of the team in the 2021 season after he and Nikita Mazepin were chosen as the new recruits. Both were expected to perform well, but the decision turned on Haas' face as the season ended with zero points in their bag with the car mainly to blame for its lack of pace. When the season started, Mazepin was replaced by Kevin Magnussen, and the difference was apparent as he drove well enough to bring in a couple of points for the team.

Schumacher still showed almost no signs of improvement until the British GP, where he scored his first points and then continued at the Austrian GP. Since then, however, he has mostly been at the back of the grid, trying to finish a race into points, leading to his removal from the team.

Fans on Twitter roar in support of Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher posted about his retirement through a social media post. As much as the fans were heartbroken upon hearing the news, they showed signs of support for the German. Here are some of the best reactions:

"Honestly the best thing to happen to Mick, the disrespect you have show to him the whole year is ridiculous."

M 🍂 @stillnjhbaby @HaasF1Team Honestly the best thing to happen to Mick, the disrespect you have show to him the whole year is ridiculous, what a toxic environment you have. He deserve so much more than this team, he deserves a team who help him grow and now finally he is free to find it. @HaasF1Team Honestly the best thing to happen to Mick, the disrespect you have show to him the whole year is ridiculous, what a toxic environment you have. He deserve so much more than this team, he deserves a team who help him grow and now finally he is free to find it.

"Mick, as a fan i always believe you have that fire inside you like your dad had that can prove your true talent. im so devastated that you will be leaving."

sylvi 🦁 #DankeSeb @unhingedblues . hopefully you can take this time to recover yourself and i believe you'll get another chances anytime soon 🫶 @SchumacherMick mick, as a fan i always believe you have that fire inside you like your dad had that can prove your true talent. im so devastated that you will be leaving. hopefully you can take this time to recover yourself and i believe you'll get another chances anytime soon 🫶 @SchumacherMick mick, as a fan i always believe you have that fire inside you like your dad had that can prove your true talent. im so devastated that you will be leaving 😥. hopefully you can take this time to recover yourself and i believe you'll get another chances anytime soon 🫶

"Deserved better, hope to see you back in 24."

"I can't accept the fact that we might as well not have Schumacher on the grid next year."

Gunaditya Tripathi @Guni1202 I can't accept the fact that we might as well not have Schumacher on the grid next year.



Major disappointment I can't accept the fact that we might as well not have Schumacher on the grid next year. Major disappointment

"Lots of strength and love Mick."

Nymny @Nymny17 @SchumacherMick Lots of strength and love Mick, you deserved better than this horrible treatment. You WILL come back and in the meanwhile I'll still be supporting you in whatever you do. @SchumacherMick Lots of strength and love Mick, you deserved better than this horrible treatment. You WILL come back and in the meanwhile I'll still be supporting you in whatever you do.

Mick Schumacher's departure from the team was foreseen by many. His time with the team has been hard by the looks of it. The crashes he had throughout the length of the season had cost the team millions of dollars in damage, and for a small team like Haas, which has virtually no big sponsors, such crashes would be hard to recover from. Many believe that this was one of the bigger reasons for his removal.

