“Hope he’s okay”: Fans react as Lewis Hamilton reportedly crashed Ferrari in Barcelona test

Lewis Hamilton, currently in the midst of his initial testing sessions with his new team of Ferrari, reportedly suffered a crash in his second time driving the scarlet team's car earlier today in Barcelona. Hamilton, who already had one testing session earlier this month at the team's Fiorano track, was back in the car at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain for his second testing session. The British driver reportedly lost control of the car in the final stretch of the track, causing him to go into the barriers.

While the world champion is unhurt, fans have taken to the comments section of an X post that talked about the news to convey their good wishes to the driver.

"Gutted. Hope he’s ok," wrote one fan.

"Glad he is safe," wrote another.

Other comments underneath the post justified the crash, pointing out that Hamilton is getting comfortable with the car and that testing and practice sessions are a place where he can have issues like this.

"Crashing during tests is fine, it shows he was pushing the car to its limits and so knows how far he can take it. Rather crash now than in a race. We know he has a record of finishing races he starts, so this is okay, get all that out of the system and find that sweet spot 😉" - one fan remarked.

"Crashes are part of the learning curve in pre-season testing, and Hamilton's experience will only help refine the car further. His fans know he'll bounce back stronger," another commented.

"He's trying to find the limits, It's okay. Just part of the process," a fan reassured.

Lewis Hamilton's testing sessions have been with the SF-23, the Ferrari team's 2023 car which scored a single win from Carlos Sainz's efforts in the 2023 Singapore GP.

Ferrari team boss not worried about Lewis Hamilton's testing schedule

Frederic Vasseur before qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

So far, Lewis Hamilton has only had two testing sessions with the Prancing Horses. The team will give him a chance to drive their 2024 car in a two-day Pirelli Tyre test happening at the Circuit de Catalunya next week, the same venue of today's reported crash.

Hamilton will also be at the Fiorano track when the 2025 car is revealed on February 19th and will possibly drive it. His second time in the new vehicle will be when he and the team head to Bahrain for the final pre-season testing session.

While this is a rushed testing schedule, Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur is not too concerned, citing the former Mercedes and McLaren driver's extensive experience in F1. He said (via F1):

“I’m not worried at all. He’s coming with experience of this. He did almost 20 seasons in F1 – and he will manage perfectly this period.”

Lewis Hamilton's first race, driving alongside teammate Charles Leclerc, for Ferrari will be on March 16th, in Melbourne, Australia with the season-opener.

