"Hopefully that'll be the prudent thing" - Adrian Newey talks about the 'dilemma' Red Bull faces ahead of 2024 F1 season 

Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey mentioned that the team's decision to evolve the car for the 2024 season will prove to be a 'prudent' one.

Red Bull have been the most dominant on the grid since the new regulations were introduced at the beginning of the 2022 season. Although the Austrian team faced some early competition from Ferrari in 2022, they have been untouchable in terms of performance on the track since the second half of that year.

While appearing on the Talking Bulls podcast, Newey spoke about being tempted to change the concept of the RB20 heading into 2024 and the difficulties behind such a change. He said (via PlanetF1):

"It’s a difficult one. There is that [dilemma] of: should we have a group that goes out and looks at completely left-field ideas, or do we keep developing the route we’ve taken?"

"We’re resource-limited, so we can’t do everything. We can’t look at every avenue, so we’ve taken the approach of developing what we’ve got. Hopefully, that’ll be the prudent thing," he added.

Adrian Newey previews the RB20 ahead of its launch

Everyone in the F1 world, from teams to fans, will be glued to their screens when Red Bull launches their RB20 livery on February 15.

Adrian Newey recently spoke about the car and claimed that it would be a third evolution of their 2022 model. The Red Bull CTO said:

"Our car will be very much a third evolution of the ’22 car. Last year’s car was an evolution of the ’22, the main points [of difference] being the normal winter development in terms of aerodynamics and some understanding of what we needed to do with the suspension to try to improve the car as well, and getting weight out of it – because we never got down to the weight limit in ’22."

"This year’s car is the third evolution of that original RB18. Now what we don’t know, of course, is whether the third evolution is too conservative while others have done something different. You just don’t know," he added.

It will be pretty difficult for the rest of the grid to close the gap to Red Bull this season as the Austrian team had a headstart on everyone while developing the 2024 challenger given their dominance last season.

But it will be fascinating to see what Adrian Newey has in store for the new season and whether he has discovered some clever piece of engineering and design once again.