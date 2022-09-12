"That allows us to focus our aerodynamic requirement"- Here's how Alpine is outperforming McLaren in 2022 F1 season, according to its technical director

With six rounds to go in the championship, Alpine is leading the battle for the best of the rest ahead of McLaren. McLaren ranked fourth in the constructors' championship last year and were expected to perform well this year too. But a slew of bad finishes from Daniel Ricciardo means they are currently fifth in the championship behind the French outfit.

Alpine leads McLaren by 18 points in the championship. They have two regular point scorers in Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, while most of the points for McLaren are being scored by Lando Norris alone. Daniel Ricciardo has been unable to adapt to the new MCL36 and is having one of his worst career seasons ever. This has helped Alpine overtake McLaren as the best team in the midfield.

According to Alpine's technical director, Matt Harman, the amazing season his team has had this year is not only due to the drivers but also due to the strong skeleton and backbone of the A522. He was quoted saying:

"We worked incredibly hard for a number of years before these regulations started to put new technology in our race car. What that’s done is give us a really strong backbone, a good skeleton in the car. We’ve got very efficient technologies in there."

"That allows us to focus our aerodynamic requirement and our mechanical performance items to make sure we can progress. So we are in a good place at the moment."

After the aerodynamic changes that came into effect this year, the championship was up in the year. Both Red Bull and Ferrari built incredible cars. Not to be outdone, the French team also brought a fast car and have been performing relatively well in contrast to last season. They have consistently placed in the points and the technical issues have been kept to a minimum.

"Every single technology we put in the car is to make sure we give our aerodynamicists the maximum amount of real estate to express themselves."

With six rounds to go, the French outfit are a strong contender to earn the title of "the best of the rest" this year.

Alpine searching for potential replacement for departing Alonso

The saga surrounding Alpine and Oscar Piastri came to a close with the Contracts Board ruling in favor of the Australian. What this means is that the French outfit does not have a second driver under contract to race next year.

Jackyboy 🏁 @WakoJacko1995 #MonzaGP #ItalianGP Alpine need to give Nyck de Vries a pen and make him sign a contract with them after his performance today seeing as they didn’t secure signing Oscar Piastri! #F1 Alpine need to give Nyck de Vries a pen and make him sign a contract with them after his performance today seeing as they didn’t secure signing Oscar Piastri! #F1 #MonzaGP #ItalianGP

Alpine are looking into as many as 14 potential candidates to replace Fernando Alonso, who is leaving the team to join Aston Martin at the end of the year. Nyck de Vries is a strong contender for the seat. He finished ninth in his first F1 race at the 2022 Italian GP. The French team also has Jack Doohan under contract, but they believe it is still too early for the youngster.

With a half-dozen races to go in the season, there is still time for them to find their second driver.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12