How can Charles Leclerc fight back against Max Verstappen’s title run? F1 pundit explains

Charles Leclerc currently sits a whopping 80-points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings. With the Monegasque's title dreams slowly fading, what can the Ferrari driver do to fight back against the Dutchman?

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. Tough one today. Not the race we wanted before the holidays but it’s now time to recharge the batteries and come back stronger in a month. https://t.co/zVCncdP3e7

As per F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson, Charles Leclerc has to win maximum points in the upcoming triple-header, starting at Spa. The Ferrari driver is currently on the back foot in his fight against Verstappen despite having the fastest car on the grid. The driver has been a victim of Ferrari's poor strategic choices, dodgy reliability, and the occasional error in his title bid in 2022.

As per Tom Clarkson, Leclerc has to capitalize on the next three race weekends if he still wants to stay in the title fight. He commented on the F1 Nation podcast:

“If Charles Leclerc is to do anything about this World Championship fight with Max, he has to win these three races. He has to leave Monza in three weeks’ time with three more wins under his belt, 75 points, hopefully three more for fastest lap as well."

Charles Leclerc is pushing too hard for F1 title in 2022, feels former teammate

Marcus Ericsson feels Charles Leclerc is pushing too hard this season. Ericsson was the Monegasque's first teammate in F1 when the pair raced for Sauber in 2018.

Speaking about Leclerc's 2022 F1 season so far, Ericcson claimed that he felt the Ferrari driver was feeling the pressure and hence pushing too hard. He even attributed Leclerc's crash in France to the same reason.

Speaking to SkyF1, Ericcson said:

“Then he’s pushing maybe a bit too hard. So it’s not ideal. It’s going to be tough for Charles because I think he’ll feel he has had the opportunity to really fight for a championship this year. And he hasn’t been able because of quite a few things out of his control.”

Ferrari are unable to capitalize on their blazingly fast 2022 challenger. With Red Bull now considerably in the lead in both championships, the Prancing Horses have a tough battle to fight if they want to clinch the 2022 world titles. However, with nine races to go, the tide can swing either way.

