Max Verstappen is on the cusp of becoming a two-time world champion. The Dutchman is 116 points ahead of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and with six races to go, will win the championship if the difference in points is more than 130 after the Singapore GP.

His father, Jos Verstappen, wants his son to wrap up the championship as soon as possible. Jos Verstappen is himself a former F1 driver, having raced for seven different teams over eight seasons from 1994 to 2003. He was the first Dutch driver to score a podium, placing third at the 1994 F1 Hungarian GP.

Speaking at the Hellendoorn Rally, the Dutch father complimented his son for a brilliant season and wished he would win the championship in Singapore itself. He said:

"Everyone is ready for the title, but it remains exciting. I really want to be there for every match, just in case it happens. I will definitely go to Singapore and depending on what it looks like afterwards I will fly with Max to Japan. Of course Max has a lot of points ahead, but the only important thing is that he becomes champion."

Jos Verstappen also said that it would be easier to win the world championship if Max could start from the first row. Max Verstappen has won pole only four times this season.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman is on track to break the all-time single-season most race wins record, tied at 13 by Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher. He has already won 11 out of 16 races this season and has to win just three more to break the record.

Max Verstappen has proved himself to be a championship driver

Max Verstappen has proven himself to be a championship driver, consistently winning races even from further down the grid. He won the 2022 F1 Italian GP starting seventh on the grid and the 2022 F1 Belgian GP starting 14th on the grid.

Part of his success is owed to the amazingly fast Red Bull RB18. The car has been one of the best on the grid this year, with only Ferrari being able to keep up with its performance.

At the start of the season, many people questioned whether Red Bull and Max Verstappen would be able to keep up with the Ferrari. Charles Leclerc built up a lead of 46 points after three rounds of the championship. Max Verstappen had difficulties finishing races. But that quickly changed and now Verstappen is on a five-race win streak.

It will be exciting to see if Verstappen can win the championship in Singapore or whether the fight will go to Japan.

