How did Charles Leclerc and Charlotte Siné meet? F1 driver announces breakup with model via Instagram

Charles Leclerc recently broke up with his partner Charlotte Siné. The couple revealed their breakup via Instagram, sending many fans into shock. Since the Ferrari driver has a huge fanbase, many are interested in his personal life and wanted to know more about his partner.

em 🏎 @16sskz charles leclerc and charlotte sine broke up, i am in fact a child of divorce charles leclerc and charlotte sine broke up, i am in fact a child of divorce https://t.co/K9GatnQZsX

Though fans knew about Siné dating Leclerc, some might not know how the Monegasque driver met her.

Back in 2019, Charles Leclerc signed for Ferrari and wanted to completely focus on his career in F1; hence, he broke up with Giada Gianni, whom he had been dating since 2015. According to some sources, Charlotte Siné was actually a friend of Gianni. After Leclerc broke up with Gianni, both Siné and he got close to each other and officiated their relationship in December 2019.

For the next three years, Charlotte Siné and Charles Leclerc had a beautiful relationship and were frequently seen together on and off the F1 paddock. However, they recently announced that they will be parting ways. In both their Instagram stories, they have mentioned how they will remain good friends and are only ending their romantic relationship.

Of course, the reason behind the breakup will remain private as both have urged their fanbases to respect their privacy and decisions. However, it isn't hard to imagine how difficult it can be for F1 drivers to maintain close relationships. There might be several factors that led to the breakup.

Charles Leclerc set his goals for the 2023 F1 season

It is no secret that Charles Leclerc faced a lot of difficulties in the 2022 F1 season. Some mistakes were made by Ferrari while others were his own doings. He gradually fell behind as Max Verstappen and Red Bull charged through the season and won both titles. Hence, the Monegasque is completely focused on the 2023 F1 season and wants to win the world championship as soon as possible.

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

Thank you for all the support during the year. We’ll work more than ever to do a further step in the right direction to fight for the championship next year 2nd in the Driver and Team’s Championship. We did the best race possible and for that I’m happy.Thank you for all the support during the year. We’ll work more than ever to do a further step in the right direction to fight for the championship next year 2nd in the Driver and Team’s Championship. We did the best race possible and for that I’m happy. Thank you for all the support during the year. We’ll work more than ever to do a further step in the right direction to fight for the championship next year ❤️ https://t.co/JAgZHqElgy

In an interview with Motorsport, Leclerc expressed his love for Ferrari and his sheer urge to win the title next year, even though he has a contract until the end of 2024. He said:

"I am very impatient, I will do everything possible to be World Champion in 2023. I have always loved Ferrari, I want to win a World title with this team, and I want to do it as soon as possible."

The Ferrari driver knows how good the car was in 2022; hence, he is quite hopeful for next season. However, it will be a tough season as there are no major rule changes that could shake up the grid. Additionally, Red Bull and Mercedes will most likely come into next season as frontrunners and challenge Ferrari in every way.

