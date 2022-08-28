Create

"That fire, that belief is still in me"- Here's how Daniel Ricciardo plans to pick himself up after leaving McLaren at the end of 2022 F1 season

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and McLaren looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Modified Aug 28, 2022
Daniel Ricciardo looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Daniel Ricciardo looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Daniel Ricciardo believes that he has learnt to deal with disappointment in his career without stopping to believe in his ability to achieve success. The Australian feels that he has managed to redeem himself mentally from the setback and is ready to look forward to new opportunities in the future.

Speaking on how he is dealing with the disappointment of losing his drive, Ricciardo said:

“I think Ive learned to deal with it over time. For sure, now this is another challenge, another hurdle, but I simply see it as, if I want to pick myself up, I will. As I said that, that fire, that belief is still in me. So its really just a choice that, you know, if I want to make that choice, I can. And obviously, I dont have every option on the grid or anything, you know, and its not like I can race wherever I want but in terms of just from a self-worth point of view, absolutely.”
Losing his McLaren drive a year before his contract is supposed to end has been disappointing for Daniel Ricciardo, especially with the way 'silly season' has played out this year.

Reflecting back upon his career in the sport and the challenges he faced, the McLaren driver said:

“I think like picking myself up is, I dont want to say its easy, but its something I feel Im very capable of doing. This is certainly a big moment in time for my career. But even if things arent maybe always highlighted youre always going through challenges, or you always have to pick yourself up you know.’’

He continued:

“I remember actually here in 2008, when I was racing in the Formula Renault Junior category, it was like a Saturday night before the race on Sunday, and I got like a real pep talk. I was just in one of those moments in my career at the time and I still hadnt yet made it but I knew that I really had to pull my head in kind of thing and start making it happen. So you always go through these… I mean, no one has a perfect career.”

Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out the option of a sabbatical from F1

While F1 remains the primary option for 2023 in his career, Daniel Ricciardo is not ruling out the possibility of taking a short break from F1. The former Red Bull driver believes if a sabbatical helps him reevaluate his options and gather himself again, he might consider it.

On whether he will take a sabbatical or consider participating in other motorsport championships, Daniel Ricciardo said:

“If it made sense? Yes. If it makes sense. It’s the only racing Im interested in at this stage of my career. F1, it's what I love and its where I see myself if Im doing any racing. But as I said, if, lets say, the stars dont align, and it doesnt make perfect sense next year, and if it means taking that time off to kind of reset or re-evaluate, then if thats the right thing to do, then Im willing to.”
Once considered a potential world champion, Daniel Ricciardo has not been able to deliver performances at the same level as he did with Renault or Red Bull. Leaving the Milton Keynes squad has been speculated as one of the biggest mistakes of his career and joining McLaren has marked his decline.

