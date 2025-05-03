"How DOES he do it every time": Fans react to Max Verstappen securing pole position for the F1 Miami GP

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen once again displayed his dominance in the qualifying session by securing pole at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. In a tightly fought contest with McLaren, the Dutchman improved on his last lap to beat Lando Norris by six hundredths of a second.

After a chaotic sprint race marred by rain, F1 drivers lined up on the track again for the qualifying session on Saturday, May 4, at the Miami International Autodrome circuit. Lewis Hamilton exited Q2 to extend his dismal form with Ferrari.

However, in Q3, the battle between Red Bull and McLaren got intense. In the first half of the final session, Verstappen grabbed provisional pole with a marginal lead of three thousandths of a second over Norris.

Though on a fresh tire compound, Verstappen ended up bettering his time to set the fastest lap time of 1:26.204. Norris locked up, costing him six hundredths of a second as he settled for P2 (1:26.269), whereas Mercedes' rookie Kimi Antonelli grabbed P3 with an impressive lap of 1:26.271.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's performance once again moved the fans as he beat McLaren's cars despite struggling with grip in his RB21.

"How DOES he do it every time?" a fan commented.

"Max Verstappen the beast. Had a wobble in the first sector and still put in a fantastic lap to claim the pole," another fan said.

"We are witnessing greatness," a user opined.

A fan, meanwhile, also referred to the four-time world champion as the greatest driver.

"This is why he’s the greatest driver alive," wrote a fan on X.

"Max is tooooooo good. Guys, just a monster," another user opined.

"GOAT taking pole in a tractor," a fan said.

Verstappen previously won pole at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. However, he couldn't convert it into a win due to a five-second time penalty.

Max Verstappen reacts to his pole win in Miami

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen's race to pole victory in Miami wasn't a cakewalk as he competed with McLaren, arguably the fastest car on the grid. Moreover, on the final lap of the Q3 session, he had a dicey moment at turn 1. However, he overcame the early setback to secure a sensational pole win.

Talking to Sky Sports, he said:

"It’s been a great qualifying. We improved the car a tiny amount as well, which helped me to basically rotate it a bit better. Honestly, Q1, Q2, and Q3 are just improving every run, really, trying to find a bit more of the limit."

"I had a tiny moment on my final lap into Turn 1, so I lost a bit of time there. But around here it’s just very complicated with the tires over a lap. But in the end it worked out well, so I’m very happy to be on pole. I mean, you can back out of it, but it’s qualifying, so you have to try and correct it and just floor it out of the corner."

While Max Verstappen will start the 2025 Miami Grand Prix on pole, he is wary of the weather conditions, as it could likely impact RB21's race pace on Sunday.

