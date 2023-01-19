How does an F1 sprint race work and what's the use of it? Looking at the debated race weekend event

Sprint racing is a relatively new concept in F1. Used for the first time in the 2021 season, sprint races can be labeled as shortened versions of usual races and are held at selective Grands Prix.

While a Formula 1 race is held at a minimum distance of 305 kilometers, a sprint race is cut down to around 100 kilometers, ending within 25 to 30 minutes. Another interesting fact about a sprint race is that there are no mandatory pit stops, so most drivers start on soft tires to extract the most out of it.

The racing format was introduced to the sport to make it more engaging and exciting. Since the starting grid for the main race is dependent on it, sprint races have become equally important.

What is the format of an F1 Sprint Race?

The sprint race weekend

A sprint race weekend differs slightly from a usual F1 race weekend since the qualifying session is held on Friday. This determines the grid for the sprint race, however, the result of the sprint race determines the grid for the main race. Three such weekends were held in the 2022 season.

The points system in a sprint race

The 2022 season changed the points system for sprint races. Instead of the usual top three drivers, the top eight drivers are awarded points. The winner gets eight points and then one point is deducted for each position below that, seeing the driver finishing P8 get a single point. These points are added to the standings of the drivers.

Since sprint races are usually held on a Saturday, there are only two free practice sessions instead of the usual three.

The 2023 season calendar of F1 will witness a record-breaking six sprint race weekends. Although the same was planned for the 2022 season, a couple of issues reduced the number back to three. However, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that these weekends induce more energy in the races, and thus more venues for sprint races will only be positive for the growth of the sport.

The races will be held on the following circuits:

Grand Prix Circuit Date Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit April 28-30 Austria Red Bull Ring June 30 - July 2 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps July 28-30 Qatar Lusail Circuit October 06-08 United States Circuit of The Americas October 20-22 Sao Paulo Interlagos November 3-5

