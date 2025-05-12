"How to fail Marketing 101": Fans react to Kimi Antonelli's absence from the F1 Imola GP poster 

Announcing the arrival of the race weekend, F1 shared a photo of Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, and Liam Lawson, but somehow missed out Kimi Antonelli, the local boy. As the post surfaced on the internet ahead of the 2025 Emilia Romagna GP at Imola, fans shared their reactions on social media.
After the Miami GP, the Emilia Romagna GP will be the first of the two Italian races of this season. The hype around the European country is enormous, thanks to Antonelli, the first Italian driver since Giancarlo Fisichella.
As F1's post surfaced on the internet, fans shared their reactions, most of which were negative. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X formerly Twitter:
"How to fail Marketing 101."
"Not including Kim in the graphic is criminal."
"You include ¿Lawson? And not Kimi ???" a fan wrote.
Here are more reactions:
"Did you forgot its Kimi’s home race?" another fan tweeted.
"Not including Kimi Antonelli THE Italian driver was a choice," this user said.
"There’s only ONE Italian driver and u had ONE job… tell me how u even fuck that up?" another wrote.
Antonelli's involvement in the Italian race could greatly boost Mercedes and F1's businesses.
Kimi Antonelli upbeat after average Miami race: "Lot of positives to take away"
Following the conclusion of the 2025 Miami GP race, Kimi Antonelli shared his thoughts and revealed his confidence ahead of the upcoming 2025 Emilia Romagna GP. Speaking about his Miami race, and what the positives he could take from there were, here's what Antonelli, who replaced Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year, stated (via Motorsport):
"I need to check the race pace. Today was just not good, especially on the hard. I really struggled to make the tire work in the stint, I was just sliding a lot around, and I couldn't really find a lap time. So I definitely need to analyse what went wrong in order to be better for Imola."
"It was quite unique, this race, because it was the first time that I really struggled to make the tyre work. But still, there's a lot of positives to take away for next weekend," he further added.
Antonelli is in the P6 of the Drivers' Championship with 48 points. He is trailing his teammate, George Russell, by 45 points at the end of six races and two Sprints.