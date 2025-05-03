Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels vindicated for picking Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has expressed confidence in his decision to promote Kimi Antonelli directly into the senior team as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement. The Austrian acknowledged that the move raised eyebrows across the paddock, as the teenage rookie was given one of the most prestigious seats on the Formula 1 grid, skipping the usual stepping stone of a customer team like Williams.

At just 18 years old, Antonelli made headlines by securing a sensational sprint pole position in Miami, becoming the youngest driver in F1 history to take a pole in any session. Though it wasn’t for the main Grand Prix, the achievement was particularly notable given his lack of experience on the Miami circuit — a testament to the raw speed and adaptability that Mercedes had identified early on.

Despite skepticism surrounding the timing of his promotion, particularly as a teammate to proven race winner George Russell, Mercedes remained confident in Antonelli’s readiness. The team anticipated that there would be mistakes along the way, but viewed them as part of the learning curve for a rookie at the highest level. The 2025 season is seen as a foundational year for Antonelli, a time to familiarise himself with the circuits, acclimatise to the pressure, and build consistency across a full campaign.

With major regulation changes in 2026 expected to shake up the competitive order, Wolff believes giving Antonelli a head start now will be a strategic advantage. The team is already seeing the early benefits of their investment, as the young Italian continues to make progress with each race and accumulates valuable experience ahead of a new era in Formula 1.

Speaking about Antonelli being promoted to Mercedes and achieving pole position, Wolff said:

“There were a lot of voices, even within the sport, suggesting he should have a preparation year at Williams or somewhere similar. But for us it was clear: we wanted to give him that year of preparation within our own team, so that he’d be ready for next year when the new regulations come in and he already knows all the circuits,” Wolff said while speaking to the media.

“We were willing to take that risk even if it meant mistakes. And now we’re being rewarded for our courage. We always said there would be mistakes. But he’s kept developing steadily and hasn’t made those errors, though they will come at some point. But the mileage he’s put in is now paying off, and that’s what’s allowing him to perform at this level.”

Toto Wolff hails Kimi Antonelli’s pole position for the Miami GP sprint

Toto Wolff was full of praise for Kimi Antonelli after the young Italian secured a sensational sprint pole position in Miami, a track he had never raced on before. The Mercedes team principal highlighted Antonelli’s raw speed and composure during the Sprint Shootout, especially given his lack of prior experience on the complex street circuit. While a sprint pole does not carry the same weight as pole position for the Grand Prix, it was still a remarkable achievement that showcased Antonelli’s potential.

Wolff acknowledged that despite the impressive result, he was careful not to let the team get carried away with celebrations. He emphasized that the real test lies in the main race qualifying and Sunday’s performance, where consistency and overall race results matter most.

He also added that Antonelli’s rapid adaptation to Formula 1 machinery and unfamiliar circuits bodes well for Mercedes’ long-term vision, particularly with the 2026 regulation overhaul on the horizon.

Praising Antonelli for his sprint pole position, the Mercedes F1 team CEO said:

“This young guy – just a few years ago, he was standing next to me in the garage, eyes wide, taking it all in. It feels like that was only yesterday. And now, the speed he’s showing is incredible. He doesn't even know the track yet, this was the next big step. It may only be a ‘mini pole,’ but you’ve got to take it when it comes. I told the cheering crowd in the garage right away: ‘Okay, enough celebration. This is a sprint qualifying pole, great, but now the work begins for tomorrow. Let's make sure we can replicate that performance in proper qualifying and for Sunday’s race’,” Wolff mentioned.

After rookie Kimi Antonelli clinched sprint pole position in Miami, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali made a rare visit to the Mercedes garage to personally congratulate Toto Wolff and the team. It marked a significant milestone for Italian motorsport, the first time an Italian driver had secured any kind of pole position in Formula 1 since Giancarlo Fisichella at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix.

Despite the historic achievement, Antonelli was unable to convert his pole into a strong result. At the start of the sprint, Oscar Piastri forced him wide into Turn 1, dropping him down the order. Running in fourth, the Italian’s race took a further hit following an unsafe release from Max Verstappen’s pit box.

The Dutchman’s untimed exit caused a pit-lane clash between the two, leaving Antonelli with no space to enter his own pit box and forcing him to drive through the pits without service. As a result of the delay, he dropped further down the order and eventually crossed the line just outside the points-paying positions.

