How Fernando Alonso's former teammate almost prevented Toyota's F1 departure in 2009

F1 pundit Edd Straw recently explained how Fernando Alonso's former teammate, Jarno Trulli, could have prolonged Toyota's stay in F1.

At the time, Toyota's departure from the sport was imminent. The team was unable to perform at a high level and was dealing with financial issues. However, if Jarno Trulli had won the Japanese GP, there could have been a chance of the team staying in the sport.

On The Race F1 podcast, Straw initially praised Trulli's drive in the 2009 Japanese GP. He explained how Fernando Alonso's former teammate overtook Lewis Hamilton but was unable to catch Sebastian Vettel and ended up in second place. He said:

"It was an absolutely brilliant drive from him (Jarno Trulli). Finished second, jumped Lewis Hamilton, I think, along the way. Could not do anything about Sebastian Vettel, but I would say it was Jarno Trulli's finest Grand Prix drives. He could be erratic, but (in) that race, he was just bang, bang, bang. It was a classic refueling-era drive, one of the very best."

PHN16 @PHN16 2009 JAPAN 1) Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) Pole 1:32.160 2) Jarno Trulli (Toyota) FINAL PODIUM 3) Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 7) Rubens Barrichello (Brawn) 8) Jenson Button (Brawn) 17) Mark Webber (Red Bull) Fastest lap 1:32.569 2009 JAPAN 1) Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) Pole 1:32.160 2) Jarno Trulli (Toyota) FINAL PODIUM 3) Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 7) Rubens Barrichello (Brawn) 8) Jenson Button (Brawn) 17) Mark Webber (Red Bull) Fastest lap 1:32.569 https://t.co/jCEIVt4r1f

The pundit also discussed the possibility of Toyota staying in F1 for a while longer had Trulli won the Japanese GP. However, he also pointed out how it would have been difficult for the team, as Japan was in the midst of a major financial crisis at the time:

"Now it's about a month later (when) Toyota announced their withdrawal. It did not come as a complete blow from the blue. The team knew it was very much on the cards.

"And, obviously, there was a feeling that a win on home soil, finally getting that breakthrough, could change what would have happened, and it's certainly possible. Although there is no guarantee of it because this was a time of global financial crisis. Japan was suffering quite a bit."

Straw concluded:

"If I had to guess, I suspect that a Japanese Grand Prix win would probably have led to the continuation of the effort on the basis of reduce spending."

Fernando Alonso surprised by Aston Martin's progress in 2023

Fernando Alonso has said that he's surprised to see how Aston Martin have been able to challenge the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes in 2023. He said that he hoped to see that by 2024, but the team's progress has amazed him. Fernando Alonso said (via Autosport):

"I was hoping 2023 to be a learning season, and in 2024, maybe, to be challenging Ferrari and Mercedes and things like that. But we challenged them in Bahrain in race one, so obviously now everything looks more optimistic."

Alonso has been on the podium in all three races. There's a strong chance that the 41-year-old Spaniard could win a race if Red Bull stumble in any race weekend.

