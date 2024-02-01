How Lewis Hamilton could repeat history ahead of his potential Ferrari switch according to veteran F1 journalist

F1 journalist Adam Cooper claimed that Lewis Hamilton's potential move to Ferrari from Mercedes in the 2025 season was reminiscent of his move to the German team in 2013.

It is being heavily reported that the seven-time world champion will depart the German outfit after over a decade with them to join Ferrari. The British driver had only recently signed a new two-year deal with the former world champions which saw him racing for them potentially till the end of 2025.

The news of Hamilton's rumored departure spread like wildfire on social media, with veteran F1 journalist Adam Cooper opining that his potential move to Ferrari was similar to his move to Mercedes from McLaren at the end of the 2012 season. Cooper wrote on X:

"Worth recalling how shocked the world was when signed for. He went there a year ahead of new PU regs, having decided that it was the best bet for '14. History repeats ahead of '26 as again he commits to where he thinks the best package will be..."

Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, replacing Michael Schumacher, in a shock move.

Former F1 driver speaks about Lewis Hamilton's future at Mercedes

Former Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine recently shared that he believed the Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes era in the sport was over. The duo won six Driver's and eight Constructor's Championships from 2014 to 2021.

Speaking with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Irvine stated that an iconic era in the sport was officially coming to an end. He said:

“The era of Hamilton and Mercedes’ triumphs is now over. But Lewis is still a very good driver, very goal-oriented, and willing to get results. He is still doing a great job behind the wheel of an F1 car even if the comparison with Verstappen is tough, because Max is younger, has a bit more speed and a huge belief in his own means."

He also added that he could envision Hamilton winning an elusive eighth title with Mercedes, depending on their 2024 car. He added:

“Hamilton’s prospects will depend on how competitive Mercedes will be in 2024. If Toto Wolff’s team returns to a fast car, then Lewis could certainly win one or more races, something he has failed to do in the last two seasons. However, I doubt that he will be able to take the Championship again and realize his dream of winning an eighth title.”

F1 fans and personnel alike eagerly await any official statement from Lewis Hamilton or the two teams to confirm or deny the speculations of his potential move.