"How long before Donald Trump claims credit as McLaren’s lucky charm?" - Pundit's remark after Lando Norris wins his first F1 race

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok hilariously commented that former US President Donald Trump might take credit for Lando Norris's first win in F1.

It was a memorable day for the 23-year-old as he displayed brilliant race pace to deny Max Verstappen another win in the 2024 season and get his maiden victory in the sport.

Apart from Lando Norris's first win in Miami, it was Donald Trump who took the limelight on Sunday in the Sunshine State as he attended the GP as a guest of the McLaren F1 team.

On his social media, Karun Chandhok pointed out that he was waiting for the former US President to take credit for the young Brit's win and tweeted:

"Hmmm…. How long before Trump claims credit as McLaren’s lucky charm??"

Lando Norris chimes in on meeting Donald Trump after his maiden race win in Miami

Lando Norris stated that it was an honor for him to get plaudits from the 77-year-old billionaire in Miami.

In the post-race press conference, the McLaren driver said:

"Yeah. I didn't see him in the garage, to be honest. I was busy prepping for the race. But he saw me after, and he came up to congratulate me. So I guess an honor because whenever you have someone like this, it has to be an honor for them to come up to you, to take time out of their life, to pay their respect for what you've done. He said he was my lucky charm because it was my win.

"So I don't know if he's going to come to more races now. But yeah, there's a lot of special people or cool people that have been here this weekend. Donald is someone that you got to have a lot of respect for in many ways."

The British driver added:

"And yeah, for anyone like that who acknowledges what you can go out and do and acknowledges the work ethic that goes into things, you got to be thankful for that. And I was. So yeah, a cool moment. And that's all."

With his win in Miami, Lando Norris moves to P4 in the driver's championship, tied with Carlos Sainz on 83 points, but is ahead of his friend due to his P2 finish in China.