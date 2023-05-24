How long did Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger date for? Exploring the timeline of their relationship 

Lewis Hamilton's current romantic life remains shrouded in secrecy, away from public scrutiny. However, while it is widely speculated that the British racing driver is currently single, he was once deeply in love with pop idol Nicole Scherzinger.

During his stint with McLaren, the seven-time world champion was involved in a romantic relationship with Nicole Scherzinger, the renowned singer from the Pussycat Dolls. Scherzinger was often spotted supporting Hamilton from the pit garage, showcasing their affection for each other.

Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 🏁 @TheBishF1 Brilliant #HungarianGP victory #OnThisDay in 2009 by Lewis Hamilton, dragging the less than stellar McLaren MP4-24 to an astonishing win (his 5 previous results in it had been 9th, 12th, 13th, 16th & 18th). Pic: Lewis celebrates victory with then girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger. Brilliant #HungarianGP victory #OnThisDay in 2009 by Lewis Hamilton, dragging the less than stellar McLaren MP4-24 to an astonishing win (his 5 previous results in it had been 9th, 12th, 13th, 16th & 18th). Pic: Lewis celebrates victory with then girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger. https://t.co/hncO7WdrtC

Nevertheless, their relationship experienced its fair share of ups and downs, eventually culminating in a breakup. Their romance reportedly spanned seven years, making Scherzinger a significant figure in Hamilton's life during that period.

Speaking about their relationship in 2019, Lewis Hamilton hinted that the busy F1 schedule played a huge factor in their relationship. Plus, Scherzinger was also traveling a bunch due to her pop career. Hamilton said:

"It's similar to most sportsmen and women. It may be slightly different in that we are travelling as much as we are, and you are just away for crazy amounts of time.”

Despite numerous rumors of an engagement, a union between the two never materialized.

F1 pundit's first impression of Lewis Hamilton

F1 pundit and journalist Peter Windsor shared his initial impression of Lewis Hamilton, reflecting on their first encounter. Windsor witnessed the young driver during his GP2 days, and Hamilton's exceptional talent left an indelible mark during his test in Valencia.

Hamilton, now a seven-time world champion, has become synonymous with remarkable speed and impeccable driving skills. According to Windsor, these qualities were evident in Hamilton even during his GP2 days.

The British journalist vividly recalled observing Hamilton at a GP2 test in Valencia, where he was astounded by the way the Mercedes driver skillfully maneuvered his car through Turn 1, a high-speed corner.

Windsor emphasized that Lewis Hamilton's mastery of the corner surpassed that of all other drivers on the track at the time, making him stand out as a truly exceptional talent.

Speaking about it on his YouTube channel, Windsor said:

"The first time I saw him was at a GP2 test at Valencia - at the start of his GP2 career. And I remember sitting in the grandstands and watching him into Turn 1 at Valencia - which is a pretty quick corner - and he was just wonderful in there. Early turn-ins, soft, compliant. Compared to everybody else, he just stood out a mile."

Ever since then, the Briton has gone on to win seven world championships and has cemented himself as one of the greatest drivers of all time.

