How long is the Spanish Grand Prix track? Total distance of the circuit explored

F1 will soon be moving to Spain for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. After the 2022 season, there has been a major change on the circuit that many fans (and perhaps the drivers) had wanted since it was such a basic change.

The final chicane on the track has been removed and now the drivers will have to go straight instead of gearing down all the way to second. While this has made the circuit faster, it has also decreased the number of turns by two, making it 14.

The new circuit layout will make a single lap around the Spanish Grand Prix shorter by 18 metres, and the overall length now is 4.657. Although there is no track record of this layout (in terms of Formula 1), a single lap is expected to be around five seconds faster than previous seasons.

Charles Leclerc had a lap time of 1:18.750 from which he was on pole. However, this time will be scraped off this year by a large margin of five seconds on the new layout. This is also expected to make the racing much faster and more fierce.

The number of laps, however, will still remain the same; 66 and the overall race distance will be 307.236 km. This will be almost 1.3 km shorter than the previous season's Spanish Grand Prix.

What is the weather forecast for the Spanish Grand Prix?

It doesn't usually rain a lot in Barcelona, and since the weather starts in early July, the Spanish Grand Prix is expected to run dry this season as well. The chances of rain during the entire Grand Prix weekend are less than 50, and therefore, it will probably be a dry session.

Here is the entire weather forecast for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Friday

Maximum - 23 Celsius

Minimum - 15 Celsius

Chances of Rain - 40%

Saturday

Maximum - 23 Celsius

Minimum - 15 Celsius

Chances of rain - 40%

Sunday

Maximum - 23 Celsius

Minimum - 15 Celsius

Chances of rain - 40%

Pirelli will provide the teams with the C1, C2, and C3 dry tire range, with C1 being the hardest and C3 the softest. The tire degradation will be high on the track because of the many fast corners on the track, including the second final turn on the track, and the apparent change.

Red Bull is expected to dominate the track because of the excellent aerodynamics they have developed. Ferrari is also bringing in upgrades to their car, which are expected to make the car faster.

