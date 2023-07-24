How long does it take to make the €40,000 F1 Hungaring GP trophy that Lando Norris broke?

McLaren driver Lando Norris found himself on the wrong end during the podium celebrations as he broke Max Verstappen's winner's trophy while popping the champagne.

The Briton claimed a second P2 finish in a row for the first time in his F1 career. He was visibly happy with this achievement so much that he unknowingly caused damage to the €40,000 Hungarian GP Trophy given to the race winner Verstappen.

The Hungarian GP trophies presented to the podium finishers after the race are made by Herendi Porcelanmanufaktura Zrt. All are handmade, production time is approximately six months and costs a fair amount. Both Norris and Verstappen were seen laughing at the unlucky occurrence on the podium after it happened.

As per F1.com, the two time-world champion said of the event:

"I had a lot of fun out there today and I was just smiling in the car, it was one of those days where everything just goes perfectly. Well, almost perfect, I think I will ask McLaren to pay for a new trophy for me! We need to review the footage, like VAR, to see who really broke it because I heard Lando is blaming me."

On the other hand, Lando Norris in the post-race press conference replied:

"I’m not sure. Yeah. I’m not sure. Max just placed it too close to the edge! Yeah, just hold it. I don’t know. It fell over, I guess. Not my problem. It’s his!

Lando Norris analyzes his P2 finish in Hungary

The McLaren driver stated that he was really happy with the result as it was the first time that he has gotten consecutive podiums in F1.

Lando Norris said:

"It’s very different. I guess we’re very happy because it’s the first time I’ve had consecutive podiums. To be P2, I guess is a fantastic result in a car that probably shouldn’t be P2 – but I don’t know, I guess it’s not my race. I don’t have the fans there – but the fans here were also pretty good, also there are all the papaya fans dressed in papaya here, supporting us as usual."

He added:

"Yeah, it’s great. I’m just enjoying every podium. It’s still… I don’t quite have, what, 44? Is it 44 podiums or 44 wins? Damn! OK. Shit! I’ve got a long way to go. They’re all still fresh for me, and my trainer is still learning how to bring me a fresh set of clothes, and things like that. So yes, I’m still enjoying all of them.

It will be interesting to see if McLaren and Lando Norris can continue their upturn in form in the coming races.