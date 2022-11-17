"How many more chances will Nico get?" - F1 Twitterati question Haas decision to replace Mick Schumacher with Nico Hülkenberg

Haas has announced Nico Hülkenberg as their permanent F1 driver for the upcoming season along with Kevin Magnussen. The announcement comes right after they revealed Mick Schumacher's departure after the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hülkenberg's return to F1 with Haas was under talks for a long time as Schumacher’s contract extension did not become so apparent. It was hard for him to get one following his performances for the team. His debut season ended with no points and, while this season he did score a handful of them, the crashes he was in cost the team millions in damages.

Guenther Steiner revealed that he was happy to have a man with Nico Hülkenberg's experience in the car, saying:

“I’m naturally very pleased to be welcoming Nico Hulkenberg back to a full-time racing role in Formula 1.”

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team Nico is looking forward to returning to F1 on a full-time basis, after joining #HaasF1 for the 2023 season! Nico is looking forward to returning to F1 on a full-time basis, after joining #HaasF1 for the 2023 season! https://t.co/6ZZtHiF1Wc

Nico Hülkenberg has had a history of racing with teams in F1 with 181 GP starts. He left the sport at the end of the 2019 season but has since made appearances with Racing Point and Aston Martin. His career highlights include his first and only pole position at the 2010 F1 Brazilian GP (his rookie year) and multiple fourth-place finishes as his highest. He has scored a total of 521 points so far and has raced for Williams, Force India, Racing Point, Sauber, Renault, and recently for Aston Martin (at the start of this season).

F1 Twitter questions Nico Hülkenberg's return to Haas

Nico Hülkenberg, although a renowned name in the sport, is of question to fans. Although he is considered to be consistent, many believe that he will not be of much benefit to the team and that they should have brought in someone new. Fans on Twitter have also been disappointed by Mick Schumacher's farewell from the team. Here are some of the best reactions to the same:

"How many more chances will Nico get?"

Daniel @leinadhumphries @HaasF1Team @HulkHulkenberg How many more chances will Nico get? F1's talent program is so broken, might as well scrap F2 and F3. @HaasF1Team @HulkHulkenberg How many more chances will Nico get? F1's talent program is so broken, might as well scrap F2 and F3.

"Not even an hour since micks announcement"

"Send him here."

"This is not gonna end well for you guys, but you do you"

jan🦦 @pinsaroulette16 @HaasF1Team @HulkHulkenberg This is not gonna end well for you guys, but you do you @HaasF1Team @HulkHulkenberg This is not gonna end well for you guys, but you do you

"NO."

"After haas’ last adventure with rookies it makes sense."

Gunaditya Tripathi @Guni1202 Nico Hülkenberg is back, guys.



I expected to see some new faces but I guess Haas is just done with bringing in new faces and being disappointed lmao Nico Hülkenberg is back, guys. I expected to see some new faces but I guess Haas is just done with bringing in new faces and being disappointed lmao

meghan @f1esbian haas let go of a 23 year old that still has yet to prove himself for a 35 year old that has one of the longest streaks in f1 history of not getting a podium . haasf1team liquidate now instantly haas let go of a 23 year old that still has yet to prove himself for a 35 year old that has one of the longest streaks in f1 history of not getting a podium . haasf1team liquidate now instantly

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has stated that he has high expectations from Nico Hülkenberg. He believes that the experience the German has had in F1 will help the team build and score higher along with Kevin Magnussen as his teammate. Since Schumacher is out of the team, there are fewer chances to see him on the grid in the upcoming season. He, however, revealed that he will keep trying for the same.

Poll : 0 votes