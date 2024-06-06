How many homes does Lewis Hamilton have? All about the F1 legend's luxurious self-isolation spots

Lewis Hamilton is one of the richest drivers in the sport's history amassing a net worth of around $300 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He has spent 17 years in the sport and achieved massive success resulting in seven world championships till now.

However, given the rigorous demands of the F1 calendar every season, the British driver spends his time away from the sport and has mainly three homes across the globe to go back to.

Hamilton is statistically the most successful F1 driver in history, winning 103 races along with 104 pole positions and 197 podium finishes thus far. The Mercedes driver has broken almost every possible record in his time and remains one of the most popular and influential sports personalities in the world.

Trending

Due to his global fame, Hamilton has attracted many big names as sponsors such as Tommy Hilfiger, IWC Watches, etc., and has also undertaken several business ventures like launching Neat Burger.

Below is the list of some of his luxurious self-isolation abodes:

#1 Lewis Hamilton's Monaco apartment

Although not much is known about the apartment, Hamilton has been living in the principality for quite some years now. The second-smallest nation (by area) is home to many drivers on the grid such as Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Alex Albon amongst others.

As per The Sun, the 39-year-old resides in the exclusive Fontvieille district and was supposedly interested in a 2,000 sq ft, four-bedroom duplex overlooking the Mediterranean back in 2007. A swanky apartment in Monaco would have easily cost him around £30 million.

#2 New York

Lewis Hamilton has owned several properties in the Big Apple over the years such as his $43.9 million Tribeca penthouse that he never lived in and eventually sold for $49.5 million in 2021.

However, in 2019, he splashed $32 million on a penthouse in Manhattan in a condo project co-owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The penthouse is said to overlook the famous Hudson River and the 6,547-square-foot area consists of a swimming pool, fitness area, library, and wine cellar.

Lewis Hamilton is said to also own homes in Colorado and Los Angeles.

#3 London

Hailing from the UK, it would come as no surprise that Lewis Hamilton owns a $18 million villa in the capital. The soon-to-be Ferrari driver got his hands on a villa in West London that was previously owned by Burberry chief designer Christopher Bailey and his husband, actor Simon Woods.

The luxurious property has an area to entertain the guests that eventually opens to a 200ft garden and was built by Samuel Johns in 1860. It comprises two large bathrooms and four reception rooms along with six bedrooms.