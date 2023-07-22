How many pole positions does Lewis Hamilton have in F1? Exploring his exemplary record

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has a record 104 pole positions to his name in F1. He added to his tally by taking the pole position for the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most pole positions in F1 by a big margin with Michael Schumacher second on the list with his tally at 68. Ayrton Senna is close behind with 65 pole positions to his name. Max Verstappen is the closest of the active drivers, with a quarter of Hamilton's tally, at 27.

Hamilton made his debut for McLaren in 2007 and earned his first P1 start in his sixth race in Canada. The British driver successfully converted his maiden pole position to his first-ever grand prix victory. His current win tally is one shy of his pole record at 103.

Lewis Hamilton's most successful stint came with Mercedes, driving the Silver Arrows car to the P1 board on 78 of the 104 pole starts. The rest 26 have come with his former team McLaren.

Hamilton's most successful year was 2016 when he started on the pole in 12 races. He has netted 11 poles in three separate seasons with Mercedes. In 2015, he scored seven consecutive poles, putting him second behind Ayrton Senna who has eight.

F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Qualifying

Nine of the Mercedes driver's poles have come at the Hungaroring, one of his favorite tracks. He has eight poles in Melbourne and seven at his home track in Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton is the quickest F1 driver when it comes to pushing to the absolute limit in qualifying. He has proven his skills time and time again in different machinery, with his latest pole position an excellent example.

Lewis Hamilton ecstatic after his latest qualifying result in the Hungarian GP

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary qualifying

Lewis Hamilton pipped reigning champion Max Verstappen at the 2023 Hungarian GP session to claim his first pole position in the past 33 races. The Mercedes driver last started on the grid spot in December 2021.

Following Mercedes' downfall in F1s new era last season, Hamilton has finally put the Silver Arrows back on top. The seven-time world champion was out of breath as he expressed his excitement in the post-qualifying interview.

"It's been a crazy year and a half. I've lost my voice from shouting so much in the car!" Hamilton said.

"It's amazing that feeling. I feel so grateful to be up here because the team have worked so hard. We have been pushing so hard over this time to get pole. It feels like the first time."

Max Verstappen will start on the front row beside Hamilton with McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri taking up the second row.