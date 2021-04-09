How many races are there in Formula 1?

Formula 1 is the world's most prestigious single-seater motorsport. The championship races on almost all continents in the world, making Formula 1 a truly global sport.

The number of races in a calendar year changes every season. In recent years, seasons have comprised of over 20 races across 10 months. However, this was changed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Formula 1 season featured just 17 races, with 14 of them taking place in Europe.

How many Formula 1 races are there in 2021?

For the 2021 season, Formula 1 has decided to have 23 races, which is the largest number in the sport's history. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, there is a real possibility that some races could be canceled or postponed to a later date. Australia has hosted the season-opener in recent years, barring 2020. However, this season, Bahrain hosted the first race.

For 2021, Saudi Arabia makes its debut as the latest country to host a Formula 1 race. The series will also return to Imola and Portimao after the tracks received rave reviews from drivers and the teams last year. \

The 2021 Formula 1 season will also see the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, returning to the iconic track for the first time since 1985. And like all recent seasons, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will host the season finale on the 12th of December, 2021.

2021 is gearing up to be an absolute classic with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen looking set to battle it out for the world championship. Hamilton will keep an eye on winning a record-breaking eighth world championship, while Red Bull will hope Verstappen can win the team's first championship since 2013.

With 23 scheduled races on the calendar, teams have more opportunities to achieve their desired goals for the season. With a potential championship battle between two teams and an ultra-competitive midfield, the 2021 Formula 1 season is on course to be the best one yet.

