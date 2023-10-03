How many sponsors does each F1 team on the grid have?

F1 has grown financially and has skyrocketed in terms of popularity since the new owners, Liberty Media, took over at the beginning of the 2017 season and made the teams more commercially viable and attractive for sponsors.

The F1 teams are some of the most lucrative in the world of motorsports and are sponsored by many recognizable companies around the world, ranging from IT and crypto to finance and entertainment. However, each team has its own set of sponsors that make them commercially attractive to its market and audiences.

No team on the grid has fewer than 12 sponsors. Below is the number of sponsors for each team:

Alfa Romeo: 44

McLaren: 40

Ferrari: 35

Red Bull: 32

Alpine: 29

Mercedes: 25

Aston Martin: 24

Williams: 20

AlphaTauri: 14

Haas: 12

Aston Martin F1 team boss addresses the mid-season slump

Aston Martin F1 team principal Mike Krack admitted that the in-season upgrades have not offered much in terms of competitive viability while their rivals have strengthened. Following their fast start to the season which saw them become the second-fastest team behind Red Bull, this slump is the opposite of last year when the team made substantial gains by shifting their aero philosophy to reverse a poor start to the season. Speaking to Autosport, he said:

“Yeah, I 100% agree. This is very important. It's a bit of the opposite of last year. If you have a good start, and then others are overtaking you, it is much more difficult for morale than if you do it vice versa. And that is something that, for us, it's very, very important to turn the trend around. Whatever that leads to finally we have to see, but this trend has to be turned.”

He also accepted that the car wasn't as strong in certain areas as it was at the beginning of the season, especially in the hands of Fernando Alonso, adding:

“We need to look in terms of ranking, but others had more problems at that time than we had. So, it's something that we need to work on for the races to come. You need to have a car that works everywhere. And this we are not having at the moment.”

It will be fascinating to see if the Silverstone-based team is planning any further upgrades in the final part of the season to fight for P4 in the Constructors' Championship against a resurgent McLaren team and carry some momentum into the next season.