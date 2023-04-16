How many world championships did Sebastian Vettel win?

Sebastian Vettel is regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He's third on the list with most wins (54) and fourth on the list of most pole positions, behind Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

During his 15-year-long career at the pinnacle of motorsport, he won four world championships with Red Bull. Vettel dominated the early part of the 2010s, as he won all four of his titles consecutively from 2010 to 2013 with the Austrian team. In 2010 and 2012, he won the title in the final race, but in 2011 and 2013, he dominated the sport, claiming many records.

He's the only driver in F1 history to win nine consecutive races, a feat he achieved in 2013. Vettel left Red Bull to join Ferrari in 2015 in his quest to win the title with his 'dream' team and emulate his hero Michael Schumacher.

He came close in 2017 and 2018 but could not sustain the challenge of Hamilton. In the final two years of his career, he raced for Aston Martin F1 but could not register any wins and eventually called time on his career in 2022.

“I’m happy for him" - Sebastian Vettel on Fernando Alonso

Sebastian Vettel has said that he's happy for his rival Fernando Alonso, who replaced him at Aston Martin, for achieving success with Aston Martin.

Speaking at an event for Bio Bienen Apfel, Vettel said:

“I’m happy for him. I think there were actually many years when he didn’t have a good car, and yes, now he’s living that second spring or honeymoon. I think it’s very difficult to know what will happen next year."

The German continued:

“I don’t regret (leaving F1). The first thing, of course, is joy, which is more important than anything else. I know the team very well for the last few years, and I’m happy that they are doing so well. That 2023 was going to be a better year than last season, I think, was obvious, because last year was pretty bad, so it was expected.

"Of course, you never know what the others are doing, but it was going to be better. But no matter what’s happening now, I thought it through and made my decision, regardless of how things might have gone this year.”

It would have been interesting to see if Sebastian Vettel would have produced the goods like Alonso in the AMR23 in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes