How Max Verstappen hopes to emulate MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in his career

Max Verstappen recently stated that he wants a career trajectory like MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi. The Dutchman has already won three world championships and will most likely win several more before hanging up his F1 boots. Despite his remarkable success on the F1 track, Verstappen wants to compete in other motorsports before hanging up his boots.

When Gazzetta dello Sport asked him whether he would still be on the F1 race track 10 years from now, Max Verstappen said that while he might not be competing in the same sport, he wants to continue racing. He then gave the example of Valentino Rossi and how "The Doctor" is still racing with GT cars after achieving almost everything in MotoGP. He said:

"Less... I will race longer, but not in Grand Prix. It would be nice to do like Valentino Rossi, I like to see his races in GT, a category I have an interest in because we have our own car entered. He did everything he could in MotoGP, with a crazy career, and now he's having fun, while still working hard and wanting to win again. I think I will look for something similar in the future."

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen has shown immense interest in other motorsports apart from Formula 1. He regularly engages in Esports events and even has an official team under his name.

Max Verstappen made a special request to Ferrari president for his future dream car collection

Verstappen recently spoke about how he wants to create an F1 car collection where he keeps all his Red Bull cars, with which he has won his world championships. Furthermore, he also showed interest in iconic F1 cars and mentioned Michael Schumacher's championship-winning 2004 Ferrari F1 car.

While speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, he humorously requested Ferrari's president, John Elkann, to give him a call if he sees the interview. He said:

"I would like to have in my garage all the Red Bull cars with which I have won an F1 World Championship. In addition to Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004, it is an incredible car. But I don’t know how I would buy it. This is an appeal to [Ferrari president] John Elkann, I hope he reads this interview and maybe calls me."

Expand Tweet