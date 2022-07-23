"How much help does Max Verstappen need?" - Fans express anger at FIA for imposing a grid penalty on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at 2022 F1 French GP

Carlos Sainz will have to take a 10-place grid penalty for the 2022 F1 French GP and as a result, Max Verstappen will more or less start on the front row of the grid on Sunday.

Ferrari has been struggling with reliability issues this season and the most recent incident of this was at the previous race in Austria. Carlos Sainz was on his way to overtake Max Verstappen for P2 in the race but a late-race PU failure put an end to those plans.

As a result of the PU failure, the Spaniard is forced to take up new parts outside his yearly allocation and will end up taking a 10-place grid penalty. Once this was announced, F1 fans were not happy as it gave Max Verstappen one less obstacle to overcome in the race on Sunday.

Here are some of the more interesting tweets and reactions from the fans.

“How much help does Verstappen need ???’’

Sam @PogBalll6 @F1 How much help does Verstappen need ???

“FIA trying to help max crashstappen’’

kmiars @kmiars1 @F1 FIA trying to help max crashstappen 😭😭😭

“Stop grid penaltys for drivers who did not finish the previous race. The DNF is enough punishment.’’

david nicol @davienicol1 @F1 Stop grid penaltys for drivers who did not finish the previous race. The DNF is enough punishment.

“Every Carlos fan right now.’’

“FIA VS FERRARI ONCE AGAINNNN’’

“Just imagine if Ferrari didn’t have engines that doubled as bombs this season, they’d be fucking dominating’’

chilsie @chilsie0 @F1 Just imagine if Ferrari didn't have engines that doubled as bombs this season, they'd be fucking dominating

“Another free podium for Pewis’’

“The double whammy was always coming. He’ll start from the back for sure’’

“It’s literally 2 in the afternoon I didn’t need this’’

🇮🇪Niamh @niamh_melvin @F1 It's literally 2 in the afternoon I didn't need this

“That is bad. #Sainz continues the suffering. #Ferrari should have been better. Already losing on the first day of the weekend.’’

“If F1 were serious about cost cap that would be it for the season. Instead they just more and take a grid penalty.’’

Tim @PopeTim44 @F1 If F1 were serious about cost cap that would be it for the season. Instead they just more and take a grid penalty.

Max Verstappen not fully comfortable with the car on Friday

Max Verstappen did not have the smoothest of starts to the F1 French GP weekend. The Red Bull driver had a bad first day as he struggled with the balance of the car over a single lap. While the long runs were markedly better, they did not give the reigning champion much confidence heading into qualifying and the race.

He said:

“The second free practice was a little more difficult for us. We didn’t have the balance we were hoping for, but we were also trying a few different things with the car. We will dive in and try to be closer tomorrow. In the long run, it is a little better, but the tires get very hot and it is difficult to estimate where we are.”

He added:

“But we know we still have some work to do. Overall, this track is tough on tyres, I think we all needed a few more laps to have a more accurate look at the long runs.”

It will be interesting to see how this weekend unfolds for both Max Verstappen and his adversaries.

