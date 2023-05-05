“How is he still employed”: F1 fans call out Ted Kravitz for instigating hate towards Max Verstappen

Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz has once again stirred up the F1 community with his recent comments on Max Verstappen. The British reporter has gained infamy in recent times with his comments aimed towards the two-time world champion.

F1 fans are accusing Ted Kravitz of instigating hate toward Max Verstappen in an interview with George Russell where he questioned the Dutchman's intent. The Sprint race incident between the two drivers in Azerbaijan lead to a heated argument between the two drivers.

Ted Kravitz questioned Russell ahead of the Miami GP:

"What did you take his [Max Verstappen] comment about 'well we will see next time', did you take that as a threat and as a promise... or as a promise... or as a threat?"

The Mercedes driver called the Baku incident 'pathetic', adding that the argument went viral as nothing else happened in the entire weekend. It wasn't the Brit's answer that triggered fans but the question asked by Kravitz.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter:

The Sky Sports pit-lane reporter had previously garnered attention last year when his comments on Max Verstappen led the Dutchman to boycott Sky Sports. The Dutchman stated that he would refuse to appear in front of the camera for the British Network. However, the feud was resolved within a short period of time.

What did George Russell say in the interview about Max Verstappen?

Mercedes driver George Russell gave his opinion about Max Verstappen's comments after the sprint race on Saturday. The Red Bull driver called Russell a "d***head" while arguing on the pit lane. He later referred to the Brit as "Princess George" in an interview with the Dutch media.

Here's how Russell reacted to Ted Kravitz's question :

"It was all a little bit pathetic, Something you learn as a kid is that if you're going to give something, you've got to be willing to take it as well."

"He's had his fair share of giving moves like that and being tough and hard at racing. It's a little bit poor to see how he sort of spat his dummy out when it was the first time he probably got something back in the same regard."

Russell does not expect the feud to be dragged on throughout the season, as he suggests both of them will "move on".

"From my side there was nothing really to say. I thought it was good racing, exciting racing. That's the only thing that happened that weekend, it was pretty boring otherwise! We're both drivers, we've been in the sport a long time now and we have plenty of experience. We'll have a chat and move on. And I guess we'll laugh about it one day."

