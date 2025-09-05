"How Stupid": Yuki Tsunoda rages at Lance Stroll during the F1 Italian GP FP2

Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll came across each other on track during the Italian GP FP2 session. This left the Japanese driver infuriated, who called the Aston Martin driver "stupid" as he expressed his rage over the radio.

Since the cars had come on to the track during FP1 earlier in the day, drivers had not had peaceful talks over the radio, as many had crossed paths with each other during their push laps. This trend continued into the FP2 session, where Tsunoda and Stroll had a minor incident.

The Canadian driver was on the outside of Parabolica on his cooldown lap, while Tsunoda was approaching the iconic corner at full pelt. That's when he saw the 26-year-old crawling on the outside of the corner, which led him to share an anger-charged message over the radio:

"What the f**k is this bro."

Subsequently, his race engineer, Richard Wood, was also left confused by Stroll remaining in a vulnerable place on the track at a fraction of the usual speed:

"Yeah, Not sure what he was up to in turn 11."

Tsunoda further expressed his anger, as he said:

"How stupid."

On the other hand, Yuki Tsunoda returned to scoring points last time around in Zandvoort, ending his dismal seven-race pointless run.

Red Bull team principal asserts Yuki Tsunoda is progressing step-by-step at the team

Laurent Mekies (L) and Yuki Tsunoda (R) at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Belgium- Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda had recently reduced his deficit to Max Verstappen in the pace department in qualifying since he got multiple upgrades at the Belgian GP weekend. However, he was given a subpar strategy at that race weekend, taking him out of points, and the Hungarian GP was a dismal day for Red Bull altogether.

While his Dutch GP result has brought him back into points, still, his tally has only bumped up to 12 points. Despite this, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies was in Tsunoda's camp and said (via F1's official website):

"We don’t think speed can disappear. Yuki did a very good end of last year, and a very good first part of the season [with Racing Bulls]."

“Of course, he has been having a rough time in the first part of the season with this team, but we take it race by race. It was a step forward in Spa. Budapest, it being our worst weekend, he was still very close in terms of pace to Max. He was a tenth and a half away from Max in Qualifying. Normally, if you are a tenth and a half away from Max, it is going to give you a front row. But in Budapest, it meant being kicked out in Q1. He is progressing step by step."

Moreover, Tsunoda arrives at Monza, which is probably his worst track on the calendar. In his five years in the sport, he has had a best finish of 14th at the track with DNS to his name (in 2021 and 2023).

