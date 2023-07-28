How tall is Max Verstappen? Exploring physical features of the 2x F1 champion

Max Verstappen stands 6'1" tall and weighs 74 kilograms (163 pounds). This makes the Dutchman taller and heavier than most of his competitors in F1. However, this disadvantages him as it could affect the car's balance.

Nevertheless, every pound counts. A few extra pounds make a difference in the driver's and the car's speed and performance. His physique also aids his aggressive driving style.

The Dutchman's height gives him a better reach, making it easier when shifting gears and steering. But tall drivers have a higher center of gravity. This makes it more challenging at corners and maintains stability at high speeds.

His weight distribution is even, which helps him maintain stability and control at high speeds. Max Verstappen thinks his size gives him an advantage. But he also attributes his work to his overall stature.

He said:

"I think my height and weight help me on the track, but it's not the only thing that matters, I work hard to stay in shape, and I'm always looking for ways to improve my performance."

Talking about his facial features, Max is fair, has brown hair, and blue eyes.

All you need to know about Max Verstappen's fitness and diet, which help him endure a race

Physical stature, like weight, is an essential aspect of F1. That's why drivers take their physical fitness very seriously.

Given that Verstappen's physique can pose a stumbling block when balancing the car, he spends hours training to keep his body fit every day. Max also follows a strict diet regimen, fueling his body with appropriate nutrients.

Given that he is on the heavier side of the weighing standards for F1, he also works on his upper body strength. This helps him maintain control and balance of the car and manage the G-forces that come with high-speed turns and curves.

He focuses on body endurance, which is critical in F1, as races can last long enough to wear out a driver.

Talking about his dietary strictness and cheat days with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Max Verstappen said:

"The whole year, I felt below my normal weight. I then give myself a month to eat, drink what I want, and enjoy myself."

While other drivers are conscious of their weight all year, Max gives himself time to let loose. He prefers to think about diet and training for a month rather than working out rigorously quickly to regain his physique, which is appropriate for racing.