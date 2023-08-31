Hugo Boss CEO drops major hint about F1 collaboration with AlphaTauri 

Earlier this August, there were rumours that Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has reached an agreement with fashion giants Hugo Boss to rename AlphaTauri as 'Boss' or 'Boss Orange' from F1 2024.

Hugo Boss has grown its involvement in F1 due to the sport's growing popularity in recent years. The German brand, which is already active in Formula One through its connection with Aston Martin, is linked with a prospective title sponsorship with AlphaTauri.

Daniel Grieder, the CEO of Hugo Boss, discussed his company's involvement in motorsport with motorsport-magazin.com.

“HUGO BOSS is realigning its existing involvement in sport, and we will only concentrate on Formula 1 in the future,” Grieder said.

Although there have been no comments regarding the rumours tying Hugo Boss to AlphaTauri, it is evident that the means for a title sponsorship are present. Of course, there are numerous groups competing for an equal share of the F1 pie. This provides Red Bull with an infinite number of possibilities for 2024.

Hugo Boss and Aston Martin partnership in Formula One

For the 2023 season, Aston Martin confirmed in 2022 that German designer Hugo Boss will supply formal apparel for the Formula One team's drivers. They would also provide a selection of racing and travel gear for the complete team.

The agreement, which was made public at the 2022 British Grand Prix, will officially last through to 2025. It calls for the immediate addition of Boss branding to F1 cars as well as the provision of team apparel, beginning in 2023.

The appeal of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' docuseries, new regulations, and a push for sustainability, according to Hugo Boss Chief Executive Daniel Grieder, were convincing elements for the new partnership.

Hugo Boss spent decades with previous champions McLaren before switching to Mercedes in 2015, the team that has dominated F1 for the past eight years.

Former CEO Mark Langer had said to the German weekly magazine Focus in 2017 that the deal with F1 would be ending. This is because "Formula E is more innovative and sustainable" and that electric racing was more appealing to a younger audience.

However, now, Hugo Boss is rumoured to become a title sponsor for Red Bull's sister team, AlphaTauri. There is yet to be an official statement from either party as of now.