"Hunger and competitiveness": Former F1 champion on what makes Max Verstappen great

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill talked about Max Verstappen's reasons for success, with Tom Clarkson on the F1 Nation podcast, in which he mentioned the Dutchman's ruthless mindset and his hunger to win.

Max Verstappen has been the hot topic in Formula 1 since his domination started in the past season, and with how 2023 has gone so far, it looks as though he will be carrying it for a long time. There are many doubts about how someone can be so excellent on the track, and when one such doubt was asked by a fan on the latest episode of the F1 Nation podcast, Damon Hill mentioned quite a few points.

Tom Clarkson talked about Verstappen being 'hungry' for success:

"Well obviously he's bloody quick, right that is given, but I have never met a racing driver who is so hungry for success as Max Verstappen."

Adding onto the same, Hill feels that it is one of the most important 'components' for someone to win in the sport, especially someone like Verstappen.

"I think that's an important component isn't it, the hunger for success, in other words, the competitiveness, or the desire, the burning desire to win."

Damon Hill feels Max Verstappen has a similar mindset to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher

Max Verstappen is close to having his name as one of the legends of motorsport and Formula 1. Hill, too, feels the same, stating that the double-world champion has a mindset the same as Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and other legends in the sport. He said:

"That said, his mindset, I think, is probably the key. Similar to Senna, similar to Schumacher, similar to many of the guys who have won in the sport."

However, he feels that this particular mindset would not be understood by people outside of the sport. According to him, it is so particular to the sport that in normal life, this type of mindset would be considered inappropriate. He added:

"There is a ruthlesness to it as well. i think most people find it difficult to relate to that because in normal life it is regarded to be selfish. But then it is a totally appropriate mindset where the objective is to win. The objective is not to do well, not to play nicely, it is to win."

Verstappen has the lead in the championship after winning two out of the three races that have been held so far. Red Bull are possibly looking at another year of domination since there has been virtually no one to challenge their pace so far. Though their competitors (Mercedes and Ferrari) are hoping to get in better upgrade packages to win, it doesn't look like it will be anytime soon.

